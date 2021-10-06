Their interracial romance ended painfully after college. They reunited 42 years later — and now live together.

When Jeanne Gustavson spontaneously booked a trip to Chicago last summer, she had no idea what to expect. She was going to visit her first love — whom she had not seen in 42 years.

The last time Gustavson, now 68, spoke to Steve Watts was in the spring of 1979. They were young and in love, but there was one persistent issue: Watts was Black, and Gustavson’s family forbade her to see him.

“They had this mentality that Blacks and whites don’t belong together,” said Gustavson, who was raised in the northern suburbs of Chicago, and now lives in Portland, Oregon. “In my heart, I knew it wasn’t right.”

So, she flouted her family’s strict rule and dated Watts in secret.

Although she did not like disobeying her parents, “I couldn’t let him go,” Gustavson said.

The couple met in 1971, when Gustavson was a freshman and Watts was a senior at Loyola University Chicago. Both German majors, they met at a gathering of the German Club.

“From the first moment I saw her, I fell head over heels,” Watts, now 71, recalled.

Their connection was instant. They would intentionally linger after meetings, just to chat. Then, they started showing up early to casually spend additional time together. Before long, they were flirting and scheduling plans outside of school.

“It became very apparent very quickly that we had feelings for each other,” Gustavson said. “We were falling in love.”

It was a feeling neither of them was familiar with at the time: butterflies, daydreaming about the other and an unshakable yearning to spend time together.

“It was our first true love, each one of us,” Gustavson said.

But when her family found out about her budding romance with Watts, things quickly became complicated. Tensions mounted when she asked her mother if she could host a pool party at their home for the German Club members.

“I said one of the people is Black, and she just went ballistic,” said Gustavson, whose parents were divorced. “My extended family got involved, and everyone was discouraging me.”

She still saw him, but she did not tell her family.

Gustavson stayed with Watts for several more years, until she could no longer bear the pressure of keeping their relationship under wraps. It had also become increasingly difficult to spend time together, as Gustavson went on to work as a nurse in the northern suburbs, while Watts was in graduate school and lived on the opposite side of the city.

“I just broke down,” Gustavson said. “I didn’t see how we were going to be able to spend time together to foster a relationship.”

They broke up, which was crushing for Watts, who believed Gustavson was “the one.”

“I was devastated,” he said.

Gustavson was also heartbroken, and “I regretted it from the time that I did it. I’ve had guilt over it for the last 42 years.”

Ultimately, though, both she and Watts moved on with their lives, which meant cutting off all communication with each other. They both got married, then divorced, and neither of them had children. Gustavson moved from Chicago to Portland in 1987 with her mother, and after working in Germany for about a year as an interpreter, Watts settled in Chicago.

Despite the growing years and miles that separated them, “I thought of her every day,” Watts said.

But he didn’t realize that Gustavson was thinking of him, too.

“I knew somehow this was an open chapter; it was never closed,” she said. “I knew there had to be more to this than the way it ended.”

Every time they considered reaching out to the other, life — and a fear of the unknown — got in the way. That continued until August 2020, when Gustavson resolved to finally find Watts, once and for all.

She scoured the Web in search of her long-lost first love, scrolling tirelessly on social media and online directories.

“Everything came up a dead end,” Gustavson said. “It was like he didn’t exist.”

She searched for a period of several months with no luck. One day, though, she stumbled upon a possible lead: She found a name, accompanied by an address, of someone who she thought could be a relative of Watts. Gustavson wrote the person a letter, and it turned out to be his niece, whom he had not seen in years. Shortly after sending the note, Gustavson received a call from her.

“She told me he’s in a nursing home,” Gustavson said. “It was one of the happiest days of my life. At least I knew where he was.”

She called the nursing home, which is located just outside Chicago, and verified that Watts lived there. Then, she decided to write him a letter — to which he never replied.

Weeks went by with no word from Watts, but Gustavson was unwilling to give up. She called the nursing home again, and staff said he could not take her call — but they wouldn’t explain why.