Amy Jacobs sits in the passenger seat near an open door inside an RV she is staying in with a friend, and waits out a rain shower while parked in south Santa Rosa near Bellevue Avenue, Thursday Dec. 8, 2022. Jacobs’ own RV she was living in was towed by Santa Rosa police and impounded for dismantling recently. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Their vehicles were their homes. Until Santa Rosa police had them towed

Two cases reveal the impact to homeless residents and the choices weighed by local police as tension increases in California cities
MARISA ENDICOTT AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 18, 2023, 12:18PM
On a hot day this past May, Michael Albright used his vehicle to tow the broken-down van his 24-year-old daughter Chassidy and her boyfriend had been living in.

They left it parked — legally according to the Albrights, but illegally according to police — at Terry Road and Hardies Lane in northwestern Santa Rosa. Albright and his daughter’s boyfriend, Joe Guerrero, 27, left a window open for Chassidy’s dog Zeus.

Inside the vehicle were the couple’s bed, their computers, tablets and other electronics, tools, clothing, camp stoves and other items — all their belongings, in other words.

A towing company that contracts with local city and county governments, Cream’s Dismantling, Towing & Scrap, crushed the van under state laws that allow the destruction of vehicles officials deem low-valued.

Chassidy Albright, 24, watches from her dad’s van as her camp is dismantled and carted away, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Albright and her boyfriend, Joe Guerrero, had been living along College Avenue near Stony Point Road in the camp after the car they were living in was towed and crushed. (Chad Surmick /The Press Democrat)
The Albrights and tow company employees dispute whether the family had a chance to recover the vehicle or their belongings before the crusher did its work.

But, here’s what is clear: The loss was a devastating blow for the couple that upended lives already on the edge. Over the months that followed, they bounced around, eventually camping surreptitiously in a flimsy tent as the Northern California winter brought wind, rain and freezing nighttime temperatures.

“There was a bed in the back all warm and soft. Now, we’re on the ground.” Chassidy Albright

The Albright’s story puts them at the center of an overlooked but growing subset of California’s homelessness crisis ― people who make their homes inside RVs and other vehicles.

By official and statistical standards, Chassidy Albright and Guerrero were already homeless while living in the van. But with a vehicle, the couple could at least lock up their belongings and feel secure as they slept. They could charge their phones. They could apply for the city’s sanctioned overnight parking site.

“There was a bed in the back all warm and soft,” Chassidy said. “Now, we’re on the ground.”

Now, Guerrero said, “We have to worry about being messed with.”

Six months after the family lost their van, another woman on the margins, Amy Jacobs, stood on a roadside across town and watched Cream’s tow away her beloved mobile home.

While her vehicle hasn’t been crushed, she’s yet to get it back, largely because she can’t afford the thousands of dollars in impound fees charged by the tow company. Jacobs’ story illustrates how even when vehicles are spared from disposal, the costs of getting them back can be insurmountable for people with little or no income.

“They now are towing the vehicles of the unhoused so much so that they’re opening up this public lot,” Alicia Roman, an attorney with California Legal Rural Assistance

How and when California cities crack down on vehicle encampments is dividing communities and forcing officials to balance a need for shelter against health and environmental concerns and what some residents see as unsafe or unsightly blight. Locally, city and county officials’ attempts to regulate RVs have resulted in at least three lawsuits.

On the heels of the lawsuits, Santa Rosa in October began providing overflow lot space to Cream’s to store an increasing number of vehicles ordered towed by police in response to what they say are escalating complaints from the public.

Cream’s Dismantling and Scrap at 3621 Copperhill Road, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
“They now are towing the vehicles of the unhoused so much so that they’re opening up this public lot,” said Alicia Roman, an attorney with California Legal Rural Assistance. The practice is devastating to homeless residents, she said.

“That creates a big problem for those that have to rely on their vehicles as not only their mode of transportation but as their home,” she said. “The solution should not be to tow people’s homes away.”

“It’s like picking some random person’s house you don’t like and destroying it,” Joe Guerrero

Elsewhere in the state, civil liberty attorneys have decried the practice as “poverty towing.”

It’s difficult to track exactly how much the problem is or isn’t escalating. A notable lack of official record keeping when people’s homes are seized on the city’s behalf and destroyed reduces crucial questions about due process and property rights to a he-said, she-said scenario, as in the Albrights’ case.

For both the Albrights and Jacobs, the loss of transport and shelter set them back and threatens to deepen their struggle with homelessness.

Chassidy Albright, right, carries her tent to a loading area as her camp is dismantled and carted away, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Albright and her boyfriend, Joe Guerrero, left, had been living along College Avenue near Stony Point Road in the camp after the car they were living in was towed and crushed. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
To them, that puts the enforcement efforts at odds with city leaders’ goal to reduce the unhoused population, which Santa Rosa City Council set as its second-highest priority in 2022.

To Guerrero, Chassidy Albright’s boyfriend, the situation is unequivocal. “It’s like picking some random person’s house you don’t like and destroying it,” he said.

‘We’re going to take action’

Cream’s Dismantling and Scrap at 3621 Copperhill Road, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
Representatives for Cream’s, officials in the city’s homeless services division and Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan, who has led the department since July, describe a challenging enforcement problem.

Cregan says his officers make every effort to work with homeless people, even those who are routine violators of vehicle codes, environmental statutes and other ordinances, before seizing a vehicle. When they do so, it is out of a duty to the broader public and public safety, he said, adding that tow enforcement is largely driven by community complaints.

“When we’ve made the contacts, offered services, and they're still resistant, we're going to take action to enforce the law, and that's what happened in both of these cases,” Cregan said.

According to Roman, who reviewed the case and helped the Albrights file a claim for $15,995 — a total for the vehicle and their belongings — the city violated the family’s rights.

“Both the initial seizure and the destruction of the vehicular home and the property inside were made without a warrant or an exception to the warrant requirement,” the claim says. “Further, (the Albrights) were not provided with an opportunity to contest the seizure and destruction of the property.”

Linda Albright, left, scans for homeless services on her phone as her daughter’s camp is dismantled and carted away, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Chassidy Albright and her boyfriend Joe Guerrero, right, had been living along College Avenue near Stony Point Road in the camp after the car they were living in was towed and crushed. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
A few hours after leaving the van, the family returned to find it gone. Their only clue was a crumpled notice from Sonoma County Animal Services indicating the agency had possession of Zeus, Chassidy Albright’s Australian shepherd/pitbull mix. A security guard working nearby said a Cream’s Towing truck had taken the van.

Cream’s towed the car after a Santa Rosa Police Department officer wrote it up as abandoned and parked on the curb, which police say blocked a pedestrian right of way. Police later told The Press Democrat they were concerned about the dog’s welfare on a particularly hot day.

The officer estimated the vehicle’s value was less than $500.

When the Albrights called Cream’s the next day, they were told the van was crushed.

Cream’s employees, however, say that after mistakenly telling Linda Albright, Chassidy’s aunt and the van’s registered owner, that the vehicle was disposed of, they told her in a second phone call that while the car had been authorized for disposal, it had not yet been crushed.

Cream’s manager Kyle Abe said the company held the van for the Albrights, who called repeatedly to claim their property but never came for it. Cream’s finally crushed the vehicle around July 5, he said.

If so, the company went above and beyond the law — which allows them to destroy a vehicle as soon as they get it if it’s deemed worth less than $500. In most cases, Cream’s does immediately crush such “junkers,” Abe said.

The Press Democrat could not locate a conclusive record on the Albright’s case. The company keeps no documentation of individual vehicle disposals, something the city does not require even for junk tows it orders.

“As far as the exact date showing the date it was actually crushed or processed, no such thing exists,” Abe wrote in an email to The Press Democrat. Yard employees crush at least 20 cars a day and even as many as 50 some days, he added.

In several interviews with all three Albrights and Guerrero, the four insisted they were never told the vehicle still existed.

“We would have gotten that car because Chassidy and Joe need a place to stay,” Linda Albright said.

Police sent the Albrights the required notice. But, the letter came back as delivered to the wrong address, according to Cregan. Linda Albright, the van’s registered owner, said she never received any paperwork or contact from the city.

In a June 1 phone call, city attorney Robin Hammond told Roman that Cream’s “towed and crushed” the car, according to Roman’s notes from the call.

But Hammond remembers the call differently, she told The Press Democrat in a Dec. 14 email.

“My memory of that conversation is that I encouraged her to contact Cream’s directly to determine exactly what had happened to her client’s vehicle,” Hammond wrote.

The Press Democrat sought records of Hammond’s communications with Cream’s or Hammond’s communications with Roman through the California Public Records Act. City officials declined to provide records in either case, saying they were privileged under statute covering records related to pending litigation.

The Albrights have not sued the city though they say they are considering it. The fact is that once a police officer decided the Albrights’ vehicle and their accumulated possessions inside were worth less than $500, there was no rule in place to stop Cream’s from destroying it the very same day.

‘How am I going to get that money?’

Amy Jacobs sits in the passenger seat near an open door inside an RV she is staying in with a friend, and waits out a rain shower while parked in South Santa Rosa near Bellevue Ave, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Jacobs’ own RV she was living in was towed by Santa Rosa police and impounded for dismantling recently. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
In November, Amy Jacobs had to stand by as a Cream’s tow truck removed the RV that served as her home for more than three years after SRPD ordered it towed for being inoperable.

Five years earlier, after the 2017 Tubbs Fire burned through the Santa Rosa homeless encampment where Jacobs was staying, she was given a lifeline or “blessed,” as she put it, with the RV through a combination of service providers.

When Jacobs first laid eyes on the white, teal and gray 1995 Safari motor home,, she “was doing back flips,” she said.

After someone stole several of the RV’s batteries while it was parked in Bennett Valley, Jacobs used her 2010 Chevy Malibu to jump start the RV whenever she needed to move it.

But on Nov. 8, 2022, police towed her car for an expired registration. Police told The Press Democrat they gave her multiple warnings before impounding it.

Eight days later, they towed her RV. The next day, she received notice her vehicle could be disposed of in 15 days.

“At some point we just have a duty to the community at large,” Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Tim Barrett

Sgt. Tim Barrett of the Santa Rosa Police Department said he’d given Jacobs plenty of warnings. Officers had roughly 30 contacts with her in the preceding months over polluting waterways, littering and creating a fire hazard, Barrett said.

The morning of the tow, he said, they gave her the day to make some fixes to the RV and get it moving. They ordered the tow when she was still there in the afternoon.

“At some point we just have a duty to the community at large,” Barrett said.

Jacobs acknowledged she’d been confronted for trash around the RV before but contested it was hers or that she had violated safety codes. She also maintained that while the RV wasn’t in the best shape, everything still worked.

“And if it didn’t, I knew how to fix it,” she said.

Jacobs said they were close to repairing it when it was towed and just needed a little more time.

The RV had her whole life inside.

“They took everything from me, everything I owned,” Jacobs told The Press Democrat. “That’s my home.”

To get the RV out before it is crushed, she needs to pay the accumulating tow yard fees. By the beginning of January, Jacobs said that amounted to roughly $3,000.

“How am I going to get that money?” she asked.

Colleen O’Neal, a retired attorney aiding Jacobs for free, is working with her to try to stave off the pending disposal of the RV. O’Neal contends the vehicle was unjustly seized and should be returned with a waiver of any fees.

The intervention is a relief, but the outcome is uncertain. In the meantime, Jacobs worries about where she will sleep and what will happen to everything she owns.

She received permission to retrieve her belongings but has no place to store the possessions that make up her life.

“There’s so many things I can’t replace. I won’t ever be able to afford an RV like that,” Jacobs said. “I was struggling with both (the RV and car), but we had goals we were working toward, and it wasn’t going to be like that forever.

“They don’t want people to be homeless anymore, but they take our homes,” she said of city officials. “It’s like a Catch-22.”

Barrett emphasized police offered Jacobs services, shelter placement and even permanent supportive housing at the Palms Inn, which he described as a coveted placement but which she refused.

Jacobs’ concerns echo those of homeless people who reject shelter options.

Used to the comfort of the RV and worried about a lack of accommodations for her epilepsy and sleep apnea, Jacobs told The Press Democrat she did not want to move into one of the communal living sites like Sam Jones Hall, the county’s largest shelter.

She rejected the Palms Inn offer because of the level of reputed drug use at the property. Those fears were compounded, Jacobs said this month, by the stabbing death of a friend Will Woodard, a resident at the converted motel.

A growing rate of homelessness

Santa Rosa City Safe Parking along Stony Point Road across from the Finley Center is full to the brim Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Countywide, there are between 100 and 110 sanctioned parking spots for people living in their vehicles spread between six different sites, according to a county spokesperson. County officials estimated there were more than 520 people living in vehicles during the county’s 2022 point-in-time count. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
The day before Cream’s towed Jacobs’ RV, Santa Rosa City Council unanimously signed off on an ambitious long-term plan to reduce homelessness to “functional zero” by 2027.

Homelessness in Santa Rosa is up 13% over the past two years, accounting for over half of Sonoma County’s roughly 2,900 unhoused residents. California itself accounts for 30% of the nation’s nearly 600,000 homeless people, a rough estimate contained in a December federal report.

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa invested a combined $44 million on shelter services in the first 15 months of the pandemic, contributing to a more that 550% increase in spending on homeless services between 2019 and 2021, according to a Press Democrat analysis. Despite that spending, chronic homelessness — people continuously or repeatedly homeless — increased 43% in Sonoma County over roughly the same period.

Meanwhile, safe parking sites lag well behind the numbers of people who could use them. Countywide, there are between 100 and 110 sanctioned parking spots for people living in their vehicles spread between six different sites, according to a county spokesperson. County officials estimated there were more than 520 people living in vehicles during the county’s 2022 point-in-time count.

Officials estimated that 520 people makes up around 18% of the county’s homeless population.

Safe parking is “a really vital option,” for Santa Rosa, the city’s housing and community services manager Kelli Kuykendall said. The city council established Santa Rosa’s sole such site as a two-year pilot program in March. It has served 115 people, but here are no firm plans to expand the program yet, Kuykendall said.

Like Cregan, Kuykendall said city officials work to place people into shelters before towing their homes. “We're going to go above and beyond to try to accommodate them,” she said.

An increase in vehicle camping has driven increased community complaints, Cregan said, but towing remains his department’s last resort.

“As chief, I've given really clear instruction to our staff to start taking action to address these community concerns,” Cregan said. “But always, our officers will lead with compassion.”

In August, 12 Santa Rosa residents living in vehicles near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Corporate Center Parkway sued the city in federal court, alleging “a squad” of city police officers threatened to arrest them and impound their homes.

Chassidy Albright’s camp is dismantled and carted away, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Albright and her boyfriend, Joe Guerrero, had been living along College Avenue near Stony Point Road in the camp after the car they were living in was towed and crushed. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
“They are simply harassing us all around town threatening us anywhere and everywhere we go,” the plaintiffs wrote. “Any small misstep will cause them to seize our homes, arrest us, which could result in us losing our only shelter.”

Without a federal judge’s intervention, they continued, police will “banish us from our city entirely simply because we live in vehicles.”

A federal judge ordered the parties into settlement negotiations that appear to have halted, and a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13. City officials declined to comment on the case.

Elsewhere in Sonoma County, a group of civil rights groups sued Sebastopol over its ordinance restricting RV parking, claiming the city would not be able to fulfill its legal obligation to provide adequate alternatives to those that would be displaced by the new law.

At the same time, Sebastopol is facing litigation from a group of residents who want to shutter its sanctioned safe-parking site on Highway 116.

Santa Rosa is expected to take up its own RV and camper ordinance this year, and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has discussed doing the same.

Spiraling troubles

After losing the RV, Jacobs and her partner stayed with a friend and then ended up in a tent as a series of storm systems began at the end of last year. In early January, they secured a 30-day stay at the Rohnert Park Hampton Inn, paid for by the county.

They’re working with Catholic Charities to try to find a more permanent placement, but the months of upheaval have taken a toll. Without a vehicle, Jacobs has foregone medical appointments and regular care for her health conditions, she said.

If the Albrights are successful in their claim against the city, they would use the money to buy a new vehicle for Chassidy and Joe, they said. Hammond, however, said the city let the Albright’s claim expire without action — meaning that if the family wants any money, they’ll have to sue.

As a wet winter began, conditions worsened on the streets, Chassidy said during phone interviews throughout December.

For weeks after the van was destroyed, Chassidy and Joe stayed in a tent wrapped in a tarp on an empty lot in northwestern Santa Rosa — surrounded by soggy belongings and poorly hidden by a bamboo thicket.

On a late December morning, when temperatures hovered around 37 degrees, she set her sleeping bag on fire while trying to warm her frigid tent interior with a Sterno can, she said.

Chassidy Albright, 24, watches as her camp is dismantled and carted away, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Albright and her boyfriend, Joe Guerrero, had been living along College Avenue near Stony Point Road in the camp after the car they were living in was towed and crushed. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)
Worse still, someone took Zeus. She left the dog tied up at the encampment and came back to find him gone. She’s checking shelters daily, she said.

On Dec. 16, city officials visited their site and told them they had to move on. The campsite was only yards from a creek bed, creating an environmental hazard, the couple said they were told. With the assistance of a county probation office cleanup crew, the Albrights spent a chilly and wet morning loading their few belongings into Michael Albright’s own, increasingly cramped, van.

There was not room for the couple to sleep in the vehicle, which Albright parks in Santa Rosa’s sanctioned lot, and they did not know where they’d stay that night.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

You can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD. “In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat 

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

