Their vehicles were their homes. Until Santa Rosa police had them towed

On a hot day this past May, Michael Albright used his vehicle to tow the broken-down van his 24-year-old daughter Chassidy and her boyfriend had been living in.

They left it parked — legally according to the Albrights, but illegally according to police — at Terry Road and Hardies Lane in northwestern Santa Rosa. Albright and his daughter’s boyfriend, Joe Guerrero, 27, left a window open for Chassidy’s dog Zeus.

Inside the vehicle were the couple’s bed, their computers, tablets and other electronics, tools, clothing, camp stoves and other items — all their belongings, in other words.

A towing company that contracts with local city and county governments, Cream’s Dismantling, Towing & Scrap, crushed the van under state laws that allow the destruction of vehicles officials deem low-valued.

Chassidy Albright, 24, watches from her dad’s van as her camp is dismantled and carted away, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Albright and her boyfriend, Joe Guerrero, had been living along College Avenue near Stony Point Road in the camp after the car they were living in was towed and crushed. (Chad Surmick /The Press Democrat)

The Albrights and tow company employees dispute whether the family had a chance to recover the vehicle or their belongings before the crusher did its work.

But, here’s what is clear: The loss was a devastating blow for the couple that upended lives already on the edge. Over the months that followed, they bounced around, eventually camping surreptitiously in a flimsy tent as the Northern California winter brought wind, rain and freezing nighttime temperatures.

The Albright’s story puts them at the center of an overlooked but growing subset of California’s homelessness crisis ― people who make their homes inside RVs and other vehicles.

By official and statistical standards, Chassidy Albright and Guerrero were already homeless while living in the van. But with a vehicle, the couple could at least lock up their belongings and feel secure as they slept. They could charge their phones. They could apply for the city’s sanctioned overnight parking site.

“There was a bed in the back all warm and soft,” Chassidy said. “Now, we’re on the ground.”

Now, Guerrero said, “We have to worry about being messed with.”

Six months after the family lost their van, another woman on the margins, Amy Jacobs, stood on a roadside across town and watched Cream’s tow away her beloved mobile home.

While her vehicle hasn’t been crushed, she’s yet to get it back, largely because she can’t afford the thousands of dollars in impound fees charged by the tow company. Jacobs’ story illustrates how even when vehicles are spared from disposal, the costs of getting them back can be insurmountable for people with little or no income.

How and when California cities crack down on vehicle encampments is dividing communities and forcing officials to balance a need for shelter against health and environmental concerns and what some residents see as unsafe or unsightly blight. Locally, city and county officials’ attempts to regulate RVs have resulted in at least three lawsuits.

On the heels of the lawsuits, Santa Rosa in October began providing overflow lot space to Cream’s to store an increasing number of vehicles ordered towed by police in response to what they say are escalating complaints from the public.

Cream’s Dismantling and Scrap at 3621 Copperhill Road, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

“They now are towing the vehicles of the unhoused so much so that they’re opening up this public lot,” said Alicia Roman, an attorney with California Legal Rural Assistance. The practice is devastating to homeless residents, she said.

“That creates a big problem for those that have to rely on their vehicles as not only their mode of transportation but as their home,” she said. “The solution should not be to tow people’s homes away.”

Elsewhere in the state, civil liberty attorneys have decried the practice as “poverty towing.”

It’s difficult to track exactly how much the problem is or isn’t escalating. A notable lack of official record keeping when people’s homes are seized on the city’s behalf and destroyed reduces crucial questions about due process and property rights to a he-said, she-said scenario, as in the Albrights’ case.