‘There are bodies everywhere’: In devastation of Maui fire, California’s past horrors lurk

As horrifying details emerge about the fire that burned through Maui, the tragedy echoes the extreme fire behavior and the failed human response to it that have haunted California over the last few decades.

Emergency alert systems that crumple when needed most.

Limited escape routes, leaving some to die in their vehicles trying to flee or sheltered in their homes as flames sweep through.

Impossibly fast winds that send showers of embers leaping from burned home to home, destroying whole blocks in a flash.

Unimaginable damage not just to neighborhoods but an entire city, obliterating homes for multi-generational families. Children, parents and grandparents are among the dead. The death toll now stands at more than 90, making it the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in the last century, surpassing the 2018 Camp fire that destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise, where at least 85 died.

“It’s almost like Pompeii, where it was like partners holding each other and parents huddled around children,” Brittany Harris, 37, a Kahului resident, said a friend told her. “It happened very quickly that everything exploded ... cars, buildings, everything was on fire.”

The fire arrived with such fury that even the ocean couldn’t offer refuge. Initial reports suggested as many as 100 people sought safety in the water amid flying embers and falling ash, as parents struggled to keep children from being pulled away to sea.

“They jumped in the ocean to escape that, but then there were still people dying of smoke inhalation in the ocean,” Harris said. “My friend, whose husband is a police officer, said there are bodies everywhere, there are bodies in trees.”

Sefo Rosenthal, 37, who has lived on Maui most of his life, said he was furious with the lack of preparation and communication.

“Was there enough warning? I don’t think so. If you have to jump into the water, that’s not enough warning,” he said.

As Hawaii begins to tally the damage and assess how to improve its safety procedures to address extreme fire weather, California can offer many lessons.

A series of deadly natural disasters — historic fires in Paradise, Malibu and wine country and landslides in Santa Barbara County — exposed major weaknesses in local, state and federal emergency responses and outmoded evacuation and alerting procedures.

California responded with sweeping changes, including improved emergency communications, automatic power line shut-offs during windy conditions and more robust warnings of forecasts.

After Northern California officials were criticized in 2017 for issuing few broad warnings of fire weather ahead of what became historic deadly wildfires, state officials took action when fire weather came to the south: issuing unprecedented cellphone warnings to some 12 million residents in seven Southern California counties.

Those warnings came quite early, and residents said the early alerts kept them vigilant and on alert to watch for evacuation orders. State officials considered the broad alerts a success.

A long-term solution would be to put power transmission lines underground, reducing the risk of high winds igniting a fire. But a shorter-term solution is preemptively shutting down of the electrical grid during times of high fire danger.

They can cause problems, such as cutting off power to medically needy residents, and limiting residents’ ability to monitor evacuation notices should danger come near. Still, recently Pacific Gas & Electric Co. noted an 80% reduction in ignitions in high wildfire-threat areas reported to the state.

A common problem found in some of the worst disasters was, in hindsight, seemingly inexplicable reluctance to issue clear evacuation orders early, or even send alerts through tools such as text messages.

In early 2018, officials in Santa Barbara County released conflicting evacuation instructions in the days before deadly landslides struck Montecito, resulting in more than 20 deaths. Officials eventually sent an Amber Alert-style bulletin to cellphones — but only after the landslides had begun.

Officials have since become increasingly assertive with warnings. In 2019, for example, the National Weather Service office in Oxnard issued an unprecedented “extreme red flag” warning of dangerous fire weather, with forecast gusts of up 80 mph expected, which meteorologists said they can’t remember ever using. But the tactic seemed to work in getting people’s attention in ways that they might have previously tuned out a “typical” red flag warning.

Hawaii is now facing many of the same questions about the Maui fires, and California can be a place to look for solutions.