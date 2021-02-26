There are now more people vaccinated than confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County

Sonoma County has reached a hopeful milestone in the pandemic: The number of Sonoma County residents that have completed their vaccinations now exceeds the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

About 32,777 people have received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in Sonoma County as of Feb. 25, according to county data. There have been 27,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide since March 2020, when a resident who returned from a cruise to Mexico became the first person locally to test positive for the virus.

(The orange line shows the number of confirmed virus cases, while the purple line shows the number of people who have received both vaccinations.)

“It is a significant milestone that we have now had more people fully vaccinated than total confirmed cases,” Matt Brown, communications specialist for the County of Sonoma, said in an email. “This means that we are actively getting the vaccine into arms and protecting vulnerable people from the virus. As more people are vaccinated, we will hopefully start to see less COVID transmission, which will help bring our case rate down.”

There have been 67,227 residents who have received their first vaccine dose, and 100,004 people have received a vaccine as of Feb. 25, according to the data.

“That is almost 25 percent of our adult population 16 and older (411,000),” Brown wrote. “We will continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, as long as the supply is there.”

About 494,336 people live in Sonoma County, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. To reach herd immunity, 60-80% of the population needs to be vaccinated, county public health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a community briefing on Feb. 18.

For more information about coronavirus cases and vaccinations in Sonoma County, go here.