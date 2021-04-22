There are only 20 countries in the world OK to travel to, US State Dept. says

The U.S. State Department is updating its travel guidance "to better reflect CDC's science-based Travel Health Notices."

The new list, using a four-tier method of notices, deems approximately 80% of countries worldwide as "Do Not Travel."

Of the 197 countries on Earth, this leaves only two listed as "Exercise Normal Precautions" (New Zealand and Bhutan), and a further 18 as "Exercise Increased Caution" (Samoa, Belize, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Grenada, Palau, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, Liberia, Mauritania, Montserrat, Rwanda, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe).

The remaining countries are all now listed as "Reconsider Travel," or even more restrictive.

Every one of the eight most popular international destinations for U.S. travellers — Canada, Mexico, the U.K, Italy, France, the Dominican Republic, Spain and Germany — are listed as "Do Not Travel."

The change "will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement. "This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC's existing epidemiological assessment."

Since the global outbreak of COVID-19 in late 2019, there have been 142.2 million cases worldwide and over 3 million deaths.

Find the full updated list here.