There’s a H.E.R.O. in Healdsburg helping reitired, neglected horses

When entering the Dry Creek Valley on Dry Creek Road, turn right on Norton Road. As pass vineyard wineries and drive along the agricultural road that leads to Lake Sonoma, you’ll travel up a narrow road to rugged hillsides and verdant pastures. While still minutes from the Healdsburg Plaza, you've entered an unincorporated part of Sonoma County, where you can hear the mockingbirds calling to each other and you’ll see woodpeckers flitting from the trees. Follow the road from blacktop to gravel, rutted and muddy while bouncing over speed bumps that are less onerous than the ruts, then back to smooth pavement.

After passing a "no trespassing" sign and another that says "what part of no trespassing don't you understand," you'll find a gate with a sign for Oak Pond Ranch. Follow the road to a paved area with a horse trailer hitched to a truck. In the nearby pasture, you see Suffolk sheep ewes with their mostly black-wool lambs. Near the sheep are horse stalls and stable areas.

Oak Pond Ranch hosts 23 horses for H.E.R.O. (Healdsburg Equine Rehab and Retirement Organization), a state and federal nonprofit organization “dedicated to the rehabilitation and retirement of Thoroughbred horses exclusively.”

The woman behind the operation is Jackie Sahud, along with her husband, Merv. Both own Oak Pond Ranch, a 54-acre property that has hosted up to 34 horses at a time. The pair, along with Bernardo Lopez, who also lives on the ranch, helps care for the horses in exchange for rent.

The Sahuds have 30 years of experience looking after and taking care of horses. For the two of them, racing was both an avocation and vocation, apart from their regular jobs — hers as a teacher at first at San Francisco State University, then as an administrator with the Oakland Unified School District, and his as a doctor that still made house calls in the ‘70s, which is how they met. Merv was Jackie’s mother’s doctor. They married and moved to the Healdsburg ranch in 1994.

Jackie hasn't been part of the racing world for about 12 years, though she’s kept her fingers on the pulse of racing and Thoroughbreds. She was also the president of the Sonoma County Horse Council in Santa Rosa. From racing horses at the Sonoma County Fair to breeding race horses that raced at Bay Meadows in San Mateo, Jackie’s knowledge of horses is deep and wide.

In 2022, Jackie, along with two others created H.E.R.O. The organization "provides ample opportunities for the horses to thrive." Funds from the nonprofit are used to help with boarding expenses. As a beginning nonprofit, they have not filed their first tax statements.

Jackie had warned Merv, "If I get involved, you'll have every animal on earth here." He was fine with that. Along with the sheep, two Chihuahuas, two rabbits, a duck and chickens, there are, of course, horses.

Each horse has a story, some sadder than others. Thousands of Thoroughbreds are born each year, and a majority of them never make it on the racetrack.

'They look happy’

Adobe was true rescue. She was part of a hoarding situation, and was wearing a halter that cut into her face so badly she couldn’t eat. Jackie made a deal with Adobe’s owner to take over ownership of the horse and her mother, who was malnourished. Jackie brought the two horses to Healdsburg and rehabilitated them both. While Adobe isn’t comfortable being ridden, she was a wonderful mother and allowed other foals to nurse from her.

Rebecca Niesen, the treasurer of H.E.R.O., became involved when she saw the horses running in the pasture while walking her then-6-month-old near the Oak Pond Ranch property.

“They looked happy,” she said. “Some of those horses were abused by not being treated well as track horses. They deserve to have a good retirement. It’s amazing to see the animals now. They live their best horsey life.”

She went on to say she likes the “Thoroughbred parade.” That’s when the horses race out of the pasture to their stalls when it’s time to eat. “It’s magical,” she said.

The horses are fed twice a day when they’re out on pasture and three times a day when they spend most of their time in their stalls. While the horses haven’t been out in their pastures during the recent winter rains, they aren’t bad tempered. They’re calm and happy to see any visitors that stop by.

Leslie Wall saw Jackie’s post on the network neighborhood site and app, Nextdoor. In part it read: “We are looking for soft voices and soft hands to visit our Thoroughbred horses in retirement here just outside of Healdsburg. Brushing, detangle tails, talking to and just visiting is always very welcome.”