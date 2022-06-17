These 17 California tourist spots are among the most photographed in the US, Yelp says

Yelp released a list of the 50 most photographed landmarks in the U.S. and Canada.

Seventeen popular spots in different California cities made the list, ranging from San Diego to Hollywood and Sacramento.

To find the most photographed locations, Yelp looked at businesses in the landmark category. Then each landmark was ranked based on the frequency users posted photos of it.

Each landmark on Yelp’s list has hundreds of photos.

Balboa Park in San Diego ranked No. 1 as the most photographed spot, according to Yelp.

The park has multiple museums, fountains, trails, gardens and the San Diego Zoo.

“Love. That is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of this historical landmark,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

The 17 California spots are:

Balboa Park — San Diego

Alcatraz Island — San Francisco

Hearst Castle — Sam Simeon

Golden Gate Bridge — San Francisco

Anaheim Packing District —Anaheim

Palace of Fine Arts — San Francisco

Winchester Mystery House —San Jose

Mission San Juan Capistrano — San Juan Capistrano

Hollywood Walk of Fame — Hollywood

Cabrillo National Monument — San Diego

Coit Tower — San Francisco

Twin Peaks — San Francisco

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park — San Diego

The San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge — Oakland

California State Capitol Museum — Sacramento

San Francisco City Hall — San Francisco

Mission Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara