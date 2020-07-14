Subscribe

These are the California businesses that must shut down under Gov. Newsom's new coronavirus order

LOS ANGELES TIMES STAFF
LOS ANGELES TIMES
July 14, 2020, 12:38PM
Updated 1 hour ago

California on Monday took a major step to close back down parts of the economy as the coronavirus spread continued unchecked.

Gov. Gavin Newsom already had closed bars and indoor dining in the most populated parts of the state, but a new order makes it statewide. Counties hardest hit by the coronavirus are seeing additional closures.

As of Monday, California had more than 326,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,000 total deaths, according to the Los Angeles Times' tracker.

Here are the details.

Statewide action

The following businesses must close:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

Bars, brewpubs, breweries and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Localized action

Counties that have remained on the state's County Monitoring List for three consecutive days, which includes Sonoma County, must close the following businesses:

Gyms and fitness centers

Places of worship

Indoor protests

Offices for nonessential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Indoor shopping malls

Source: California Department of Public Health

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine