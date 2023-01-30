Report: Santa Rosa among best paying cities for these 29 jobs

There are nearly 30 jobs in Santa Rosa that pay some of the most competitive salaries in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Santa Rosa was listed among the top five highest paying cities in the United States for 29 jobs on the publication’s list of “Best Paying Cities 2023.” The list tallied how many times a job had one of the top five highest paying salaries in metropolitan areas nationwide.

Mean salaries were determined using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

High paying jobs in Santa Rosa include carpenters, cashiers, pharmacists and retail salesperson.

