These are the most-read local stories of 2021 on PressDemocrat.com

2021 was a year marked by a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and political turbulence.

Here in Sonoma County, our most-read local stories reflect some of the year’s challenging moments, but they also highlight beloved local figures, from “The Goldbergs” actor George Segal to “The Little Rascals” star Allen Hoskins.

Here are the top 10 local stories of the year, based on page views.

10.) Santa Rosa woman, 19, died in a rollover crash in Lake County; driver suspected of DUI, vehicular manslaughter

Athena Karan, 19, of Santa Rosa, suffered fatal injuries in an ATV rollover in Lake County on Jan. 16. (Kristina Jung)

Santa Rosa resident Athena Karan, 19, was killed Jan. 16 in an all-terrain vehicle collision at the Indian Valley Reservoir near Clear Lake. Among her surviving relatives is her maternal grandfather, George Jung, who was played by Johnny Depp in the movie “Blow.” Juan Carlos Torres, 28, of Santa Rosa, who was driving the vehicle, was suspected of driving under the influence. Torres was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and causing injury while driving under the influence of alcohol.

9.) Amy’s Wicked Slush owner to answer theft charges Monday

Amy Joy Covin, the owner of Wicked Slush, appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court in early August to respond to allegations that she stole money from a former accounting client. In November, all charges were dismissed against Covin, who said the issue stemmed from confusion over a small claims award.

8.) Three dead in two Highway 12 crashes outside of Santa Rosa

Two vehicle crashes minutes apart on opposite ends of Highway 12 left three dead on Jan. 4. The victims included a 44-year-old woman, her 21-year-old daughter and a 32-year-old man.

7.) ‘The Little Rascals’ star Allen Hoskins kept his past a secret

Allen Hoskins as the character Farina in “The Dog of Wars” in 1923. Hoskins lived in Santa Rosa and Kenwood in the 1950s through the mid-1960s. (CBS)

Allen Hoskins was the first Black male psychiatric technician who worked at the Sonoma Developmental Center. He also had a secret career as a child actor, playing the character Farina in hundreds of episodes of “Our Gang,” also known as “The Little Rascals.”

6.) How to schedule a coronavirus vaccination in Sonoma County

This list provides updated information on who is eligible for booster shots, where local vaccination clinics are occurring and where to track the availability of the vaccine.

5.) Sonoma County storm updates: More school districts announce flood-related closures

Rancho Adobe firefighters work to clear an oak tree on Oak Circle in Cotati on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A storm Oct. 24 led to school closures and evacuations as heavy rain and winds pounded the North Bay.

4.) George Segal found happiness in Sonoma County with high school sweetheart

Actor George Segal and his wife, Sonia, were high school sweethearts in Pennsylvania, but decades passed before they married. The two went their separate ways as young adults but reconnected in their early 60s with a phone call. The couple eventually purchased a second home in Graton, where they spent their time when Segal wasn’t filming the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs.” Segal, 87, died March 23 from respiratory complications of a quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery he underwent several weeks earlier.

3.) Many in Sonoma County watching Caldor fire with concern

The Caldor fire spots across Highway 50 and then rolls up the drainage, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, near Meyers. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County residents who own property or frequently visit Lake Tahoe watched anxiously from afar as the Caldor fire quickly spread in August. “The things you take for granted, to think they could all be gone, it’s hard,” said Jim Leddy, a Santa Rosa resident who has visited the region every summer for 35 years. The Caldor fire ultimately burned 221,835 acres in the region but spared South Lake Tahoe.

2.) Four die in heavy surf, including father and two children on Sonoma Coast

A 40-year-old Sonoma County man, later identified as Michael Wyman, and his two children, aged 4 and 7, died in early January after being swept off the beach near Goat Rock. Their deaths occurred a day after a 48-year-old Southern California man fell to his death from the rocks below the Mendocino Headlands.

1.) ‘Pearls Before Swine’ comic strips about military coup pulled from newspapers by syndicate

Cartoonist Stephan Pastis works on his “Pearls Before Swine” comic strip in his Santa Rosa studio office on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011. (Press Democrat file, 2011)

A storyline in “Pearls Before Swine,” a popular comic created by Santa Rosa cartoonist Stephan Pastis, was pulled from hundreds of newspapers before its publication in mid-January because it depicted a military coup shortly after the Capitol riot. Although the strip was submitted before the attack, Andrew McMeel Syndication didn’t want to risk the misconception that they were inspired by the Jan. 6 insurrection.