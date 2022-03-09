Endicott: These are the tips officials are sharing for Consumer Protection Week

I’m not a fan of assigning every free calendar day a holiday, and “National Consumer Protection Week” doesn’t have the most exciting ring to it.

But, it does spur a mass sharing of the best tips and tools to avoid scams and fraud, which in my opinion, makes it more useful than National Ice Cream Day.

So, in honor of the least sexy, most practical week of the year, here are a few of the resources I’ve seen circulating that will empower you as a consumer.

Housing

If you or someone you know is dealing with illegal evictions or rent hikes or housing discrimination, check out my Feb. 10 column on local resources for renters.

I’ve since heard reports of some legal aid organizations being overwhelmed so check out lawhelpca.org/topic/housing for more options. You can also reach out to the Sonoma County Tenants Union Hotline at 707-387-1968.

The California Department of Justice is requesting victims of such violations send tips or file complaints to housing@doj.ca.gov. Relatedly, the agency recently launched a Housing Crisis Strike Force and housing portal (oag.ca.gov/housing) that has a bunch of resources for tenants and homeowners in tight spots.

For California homeowners struggling to finance their homes, watch out for foreclosure rescue scams. Any foreclosure consultants or loan modification service companies that demand money upfront are doing so illegally, so never agree to pay fees for loans before services are provided.

Moreover, officials warn never to make your mortgage payments to anyone other than your lender or loan servicer, so beware of any mortgage consultant that tries to get you to redirect payments through them. (You can check to see if a foreclosure consultant is registered with the Attorney General’s Office or if a mortgage lender or servicer is licensed at docqnet.dfpi.ca.gov/licensesearch/.)

To file a complaint against mortgage loan brokers, you can turn to the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation at dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/ or call 866-275-2677.

Debt & lending

The state has a number of resources about debt collectors and your rights at oag.ca.gov/consumers/general/debt-collectors. (For instance, there are certain rules around harassing calls.) If you receive a debt collection call, demand a written notice (a “validation notice”) to review before giving any personal or financial information to avoid scams.

When it comes predatory loans, experts recommend avoiding payday lenders whenever possible because the rates on these loans are usually much higher than credit cards and other loans. (The average annual percentage rate for payday loans is 372%.)

You can look for a payday lender’s license and any disciplinary actions against them at dfpi.ca.gov/ local.

Other scams

This year saw the rise of the COVID-19 testing scam, a phenomenon our area did not escape.

As the pandemic has receded and testing has become more available again, this is thankfully less of an issue now, but stick to county-approved testing locations as much as possible, lists of which you can always find at covid19.ca.gov/get-local-information/#County-websites.

Another scam to look out for these days are fraudulent charities. They unfortunately pop up in times of urgent need and disaster— like the war in Ukraine —when people are looking to show support. Don’t let that deter you from sending help, but slow down and do your research.

You can take steps, such as checking the registration status of a charity and looking up organizations’ ratings with charity watchdog groups like the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, CharityWatch or CharityNavigator. Double-check for copycat charities that resemble well-known ones, but may, for example, have a slightly different URL.

It’s a good idea, too, to Google fundraising campaigns before you donate to see what others are saying about them. You can report bad faith charities at oag.ca.gov/charities/complaints.

Speaking of fraudsters taking advantage of stressful times, with soaring energy bills, look out, too, for utility bill scams. In 2021, PG&E reportedly received more than 11,000 reports of scammers impersonating the utility with customers losing over $600,000 to fraudulent payments.

Watch out for those who may demand immediate payment under threat of cutting off service or ask for financial information under the guise of offering you a refund or rebate. When in doubt, hang up and call PG&E yourself.

More broadly, for phone or internet or any other scams, the AARP has a Fraud Watch Network with resources that will help anyone spot scams and a hotline (877-908-3360) with fraud specialists who can support victims who’ve been targeted.

On March 10, the Network is holding an event with the Federal Trade Commission at 11a.m. on dealing with the fall out from a scam and tips to recover lost money. You can register at aarp.cventevents.com/event/390dbc6e-8273-40ac-81e8-fc861c927fe7/summary.

In general, Californians who’ve been defrauded or scammed can report violations of consumer protection laws to the Department of Justice at oag.ca.gov/report. You can also contact your local county’s consumer protection office.

“If you have been taken advantage of by a predatory lender, are facing abusive debt collection practices, have been unlawfully evicted, or have information on other violations of the law, please submit a complaint to my office,” Bonta said in a news release Monday.

“The leads we get from the public help us identify where companies are trying to skirt the law — and help us to hold the companies accountable.”

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.