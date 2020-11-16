These Bay Area counties are seeing the most dramatic COVID-19 surges

The spread of the novel coronavirus is once again on the upswing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The region has largely avoided the worst of the pandemic, but multiple counties reported sharp case increases over the past week. Fortunately, hospitalizations have yet to increase at a similar pace, but hospitalizations lag infection by seven to 10 days.

If trends continue, all of the counties risk moving to more restrictive tiers in the state's reopening plan after Tuesday's assessment. Every Bay Area county except Marin is currently reporting an unadjusted daily case rate higher than seven cases per 100,000 residents, which would land these counties in the purple tier, where almost all indoor businesses would be forced to close.

However, most counties are testing large numbers of people, and have "adjusted case rates" much lower than the figures listed below.

Here's a rundown of each Bay Area county's most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 residents, as well as the most recent test positivity figures (all data comes from county COVID-19 tracking dashboards):

San Francisco

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 9.19

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 3.86

Most recent test positivity figure: 1.7%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 0.9%

Alameda

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 8.97

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 5.55

Most recent test positivity figure: 1.6%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 1.6%

Santa Clara

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 8.20

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 6.33

Most recent test positivity figure: 2.2%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 1.6%

San Mateo

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 11.46

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 6.22

Most recent test positivity figure: 5.1%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 3.4%

Contra Costa

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 7.80

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 5.80

Most recent test positivity figure: 2.7%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 1.9%

Marin

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 6.80

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 4.47

Solano

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 17.82

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 10.50

Most recent test positivity figure: 10.0%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 8.0%

Napa

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 11.60

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 6.46

Most recent test positivity figure: 3.3%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 1.8%

Sonoma

Most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000: 11.60

Seven-day average of cases per 100,000 two weeks ago: 11.0

Most recent test positivity figure: 5.3%

Test positivity figure from two weeks ago: 5.2%