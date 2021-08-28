These canines bring ‘unfettered love’ to Sonoma County hospitals, senior living facilities

For more information on the Creating Wellness Social Therapy Canine program or to learn how to become a volunteer, go to: https://creating-wellness.net/

When Splendor arrives, it’s like the entrance of royalty.

All eyes are on her, there are murmurs of approval and signs of giddiness. People seated in chairs set in a circle lean forward to see her, to get her attention, to perhaps be the first person she greets.

Splendor is a 6-year-old social therapy dog. A short-haired golden retriever, she wears a blue vest with her name stitched on it. For an hour Monday morning at Brookdale Senior Living Paulin Creek in Santa Rosa, she is the star of the show.

“It’s just fantastic to have unfettered love,” said Doris Wilson, 83, at the close of Splendor’s visit.

Splendor’s human companion is Roz Morris. Morris, 78, is a dog person. She wears golden dog earrings; her blue skirt has a dog stitched on it; her shirt, also of dog design, is stuck with myriad pins and brooches — all dog-related.

Even her lace-up tennis shoes have pictures of dogs on them.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Morris started Creating Wellness, a nonprofit group that trains and connects owners and their canine friends with hospitals, rehab centers, senior living facilities and other operations where people might benefit from a dog’s visit.

For some people, a visit from a dog is a reminder of a long-lost pet. For others, it’s simply soothing to stroke a dog’s fur and get a nuzzle. And for some, a connection with a dog can trump anything humans can offer.

“All I want is for people to feel better with the love of a dog,” Morris said. “The love that is generated, there is nothing like it.”

But COVID-19 has proven a double whammy for Creating Wellness. The pandemic has barred visitors from care facilities just as residents and patients might need the companionship most.

And Morris’ crew of volunteers has dwindled dramatically in the last year-and-a-half. Some fear for their own health or the health of residents, some dogs have aged out and others are, as Morris described it, “on standby.”

At its peak, Creating Wellness had a volunteer corps of about 30 dogs that visited as many as 45 care facilities in Sonoma and Marin counties.

“Now I only have six or seven,” she said of her volunteer roster.

“Whatever someone might be afraid of, I can’t change how they are feeling. I only know how I’m feeling about this,” Morris said, pointing to Splendor sitting at her side.

“The love that she generates, it makes my day because I know what a difference she makes, and all the other dogs in my program.”

Morris acknowledges concern about health and safety, but points to the mask and other protocols required by the facilities they visit. It’s a crucial and essential service they provide, she said.

At Splendor’s visit to Brookdale Monday everyone wore masks. Splendor didn’t seem to mind.

And it was all a delight for 96-year-old Agnes Thomas.

An avowed “dog person,” Thomas recalled her own pup and said these visits are nostalgic for folks who have owned dogs and other pets much of their lives but can’t now while living in a communal setting.

“We had a dog whose name was Rascal. She was well named, but she was a wonderful dog; broke my heart when her life ended,” she said.

“Those of us who have had dogs know how wonderfully tolerant and loving and giving they can be. The dog always loves you back, more than you can imagine.”

And that love is felt by the volunteers, too, said Susan Arsenault. She has been working with Creating Wellness for nearly two decades.

Her golden retriever, Pippin, knows when the car approaches his regular work site.

“My dog will literally start panting,” she said. “He’s so excited to do this.”

That love is returned, she said.

“Just seeing the need for these people to have a little visitor and be accepted, especially the ones in convalescent homes,” she said, “it definitely gives you an appreciation of how much these animals mean to people.”

“And the dogs always seem to go to the ones who need them the most,” she said.

On Monday at Brookdale, that might have been Candy Butwill, 69, who grew emotional remembering her dachshund, Lela.

“I’ve had dogs all my life. In fact, that was one thing that was kind of sad when I came here because I couldn’t take care of her, so I had my son take care of her,” she said.

“I miss my dog,” she said. “She was more like a person than a dog to me.”

Sometimes dogs provide that emotional comfort, and other visits are just flat out fun.

Alba, a 4-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo, puts on a show if asked by her human friend, Karen Passafaro.

Alba is a trained truffle hunter, so Passafaro on some visits will have staffers at Oakmont Gardens assisted living facility hide tins with bits of truffle in them for Alba to find. It becomes a pooch treasure hunt.

“She’s sniffing and snorting and running around,” Passafaro said. “The folks just absolutely love that and think that it’s so much fun.”

“People are happy to see a dog who is happy to see them. When we are there they just stop whatever they are doing, ‘Oh, Alba’s here,’” she said. “It’s a super rewarding experience to bring the love of a dog to people who don’t get that every day.”

Morris, who is always on the hunt to add to her roster of volunteers, believes Creating Wellness is just as rewarding for the dogs and their human companions as it is for the residents they visit.

After more than 18 months of pandemic-related seclusion, getting dogs back to “work” and giving owners a chance to connect to the outside world is important, she said.

“Especially now with the virus, we have to try to get out and be productive again,” she said.

Brookdale’s resident program director Kim Luck said as soon as it was deemed safe to bring Morris and Splendor back into the facility in July, they welcomed it.

“There is medical value in it. It is an essential service,” she said.

“There’s a sense of peace that is brought by having Splendor come in,” she said. “With COVID, it’s been a stressful and emotional time for everybody. I think animals help that. It’s a beautiful thing.”

