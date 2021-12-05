These companies are hiring for the holidays in Sonoma County

Are you in need of a new job or additional income during the holidays?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the businesses in Sonoma County that are now seeking seasonal help. Know of a business that is hiring but is not included in this list? Email us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com to have it added.

Target locations in Rohnert Park, Petaluma and Santa Rosa are hiring seasonal workers, including cashiers, cart attendants and style consultants. For more information or to apply, visit jobs.target.com/seasonal.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (1975 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa) is hiring for its seasonal retail sales associate position. For more information or to apply, visit dickssportinggoods.jobs/jobs.

Michaels (2775 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa) has several seasonal positions available, including cashier and sales team member. For more information or to apply, visit michaels.jobs.net/en-US.

Gap (2070 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa) is hiring a seasonal sales associate. For more information or to apply, visit bit.ly/3dlVUym.

Kohl’s locations in Santa Rosa and Petaluma are hiring seasonal retail sales associates and stockroom operations associates. For more information or to apply, visit careers.kohls.com/seasonal.

Macy’s has several seasonal job openings at its Coddingtown Mall and Santa Rosa Plaza locations in Santa Rosa. For a complete list of jobs or to apply, visit bit.ly/3lx4f6D.

See’s Candies is hiring seasonal sales associates at its Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Windsor and Rohnert Park locations. For more information or to apply, visit sees.com/careers.

PetSmart locations in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma are hiring part-time seasonal sales associates. For more information or to apply, visit careers.petsmart.com/jobs.

Walgreens is hiring temporary workers at locations in Cotati and Santa Rosa. For more information or to apply, visit jobs.walgreens.com.