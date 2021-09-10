These North Bay events will commemorate 9/11

Events in Santa Rosa and Napa that are commemorating the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 on Saturday:

The Pacific Coast Air Museum is hosting an anniversary event from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the museum, One Air Museum Way in Santa Rosa. An Air Force jet that flew overhead as the second tower collapsed will be on display. All first responders will receive free entry with identification. Admission is $10 per adult, $8 for seniors and students, and is free for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit pacificcoastairmuseum.org.

Napa Sunrise Rotary is hosting a remembrance event at the 9/11 Memorial Garden, 1075 Main St. in Napa. The hourlong event begins at 11 a.m. For more information, visit m.facebook.com/events/207009751391566.

If you know of any events we missed, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.