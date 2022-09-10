These Northern California recreation areas and roads are closed as Mosquito Fire rages

Outdoor enthusiasts and Northern California travelers should avoid certain national and state land as the region continues to fight the Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest.

The blaze began Tuesday evening near the Placer County community of Foresthill. The fire has since burned at least 23,000 acres and threatened close to 4,000 homes, according to CalFire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Georgetown, Volcanoville and Bottle Hill were ordered to “immediately evacuate” Thursday afternoon as the Mosquito Fire jumped the Middle Fork of the American River and pushed into El Dorado County.

Here’s what you need to know about the roads, highways and recreation areas impacted by the Mosquito Fire:

What did the Mosquito Fire shutdown?

A large portion of the Tahoe National Forest will be closed to the public until at least Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service wrote on its website.

The Mosquito Fire early closure boundaries mimicked a large circle, starting at the intersection of the Mosquito Ridge Road and Tahoe National Forest. Since the boundaries were shared Wednesday, the fire jumped the Middle Fork of the American River and has grown thousands of acres.

Trail closures

Trails closed by the fire, according to previous Bee reporting, include the French Meadows Reservoir near the Middle Fork American River, the Western States Trail near Foresthill and the Pacific Crest Trail near Lake Tahoe.

The Rubicon Trail in El Dorado County is also closed.

Those who cross into the boundaries of the Mosquito Fire closure could land jail time or a fine of at least $5,000, the U.S. Forest service wrote on its website.

State closures

The entire Auburn State Recreation Area is closed “until further notice,” according to the state website. The park is south of Interstate 80, stretching from Auburn to Colfax along the American River.

Friday morning air quality in Auburn reached hazardous levels, with an AQI of 420 due to particulate matter.

Campers with reservations will be refunded.

The Folsom Lake State Recreation Area also closed parts of its park due to the Mosquito Fire. The Peninsula Campground and day-use area is closed “until further notice.” Air quality near Folsom, as Friday morning, was unhealthy, according to Sacramento Region Spare the Air.

Campers with reservation will be refunded.

Road closures

Several California roads have also been closed due to the fast-growing blaze.

Here’s a list of the following road closures in Placer County, according to Placer County’s live road closure map, last updated Friday morning:

“Please do not try to circumvent road closures,” CalTrans wrote in a Twitter post. “These are implemented for your safety and permit emergency personnel to focus on fire suppression and the safety of residents”

El Dorado Street and Lincoln Way in Auburn are also shutdown, Tahoe National Forest wrote in its Mosquito Fire incident report update.

A list of road closures in El Dorado County can be found on the county website.

Highway closures

Highway closures are on in place at Highway 49 and Highway 193 near the confluence at Old Foresthill road, according to Tahoe National Forest incident report update.

Caltrans District 3 said 193 is closed “from 5.7 miles east of the Placer/El Dorado County line at Pilgrim Road to Black Oak Mine Road.”