These Santa Rosa Diocese priests face new accusations in the latest round of sexual abuse lawsuits
Thousands of sexual abuse survivors around California are seeking damages from Roman Catholic institutions for childhood sexual abuse perpetrated by priests and others at church parishes, schools, camps and other venues.
The window for filing such cases closes on New Year’s Eve.
The Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Diocese is facing 150 new claims from adult survivors of child sexual assault. The alleged perpetrators include:*
Anthony Bolger, deceased
James F. Corley, deceased
John Crews
Don Eagleson, deceased
Don D. Flickinger, retired chaplain to Christian Bros. Novitiate
Francis (John) Ford, deceased
Patrick Gleeson, deceased
Austin Peter Keegan, defrocked, deceased
Don Kimball, defrocked, deceased
Francisco Xavier Ochoa, defrocked, deceased
Vincent O’Neill, deceased
Ted Oswald, deceased
James E. Pulskamp, pastor, Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont
Gary Timmons, defrocked, living in Sacramento
*This may be an incomplete list, as court files are still being processed in the Northern Califronia clergy cases being coordinated through Alameda County Superior Court.
Source: Alameda County Superior Court
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: