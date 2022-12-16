Thousands of sexual abuse survivors around California are seeking damages from Roman Catholic institutions for childhood sexual abuse perpetrated by priests and others at church parishes, schools, camps and other venues.

The window for filing such cases closes on New Year’s Eve.

The Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Diocese is facing 150 new claims from adult survivors of child sexual assault. The alleged perpetrators include:*

Anthony Bolger, deceased

James F. Corley, deceased

John Crews

Don Eagleson, deceased

Don D. Flickinger, retired chaplain to Christian Bros. Novitiate

Francis (John) Ford, deceased

Patrick Gleeson, deceased

Austin Peter Keegan, defrocked, deceased

Don Kimball, defrocked, deceased

Francisco Xavier Ochoa, defrocked, deceased

Vincent O’Neill, deceased

Ted Oswald, deceased

James E. Pulskamp, pastor, Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont

Gary Timmons, defrocked, living in Sacramento

*This may be an incomplete list, as court files are still being processed in the Northern Califronia clergy cases being coordinated through Alameda County Superior Court.

Source: Alameda County Superior Court