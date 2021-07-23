Subscribe

These three women kept the Sonoma County Humane Society afloat in the 1900s

GAYE LEBARON
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2021, 6:33PM
Updated 24 minutes ago

So! What bits of our Sonoma County history do you want to read? Maybe another glance back at the role of women in our history? Or some thoughts about the many and varied charities that aimed at “civilizing” our communities in the formative years of the early 20th century?

Those are big topics. They may be too big for a pleasant summer day. So, how about taking a chance, leaving humans to fend for themselves and, to coin a phrase, “go to the dogs” — or the cats, or the bunny rabbits. It’s one of many ways to take a look back at changes that were taking place in Sonoma County 100 years ago.

That would be around the time the “household pet” idea was gaining momentum in this agricultural community. It was based, of course, on the revolutionary notion that dogs could perform more services than circling the herd, and that cats could come out of the barn and into our laps.

How about all of the above — the charitable community, women’s role and literally thousands of lost, stray and even wounded animals rolled into a package? It’s the kind of story journalists call (or, at least, used to call) a “wrap?”

The “news hook” that holds them all together is the 90th anniversary, coming early next month, of the Humane Society of Sonoma County.

...

IT’S AN opportunity for a women’s history lesson. Despite all the Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post covers showing women in aprons, not all of our maternal ancestors‘ lives were limited to tending the home fires, stirring the soup kettle and drinking tea.

To speak to this point, we offer an introduction to three Santa Rosa women who came together in 1931 to end decades of trial and error and build a lasting organization dedicated to the humane treatment of animals.

They knew it would take money. And it wasn’t the greatest moment in history to start a fund drive — or even ask for small donation of yearly dues. It was Oct. 15, 1931. Two years earlier, on Oct. 29, 1929, henceforth known as “Black Tuesday,” the United States stock market had crashed, marking the start of a decade of financial Depression throughout the industrialized countries of the world.

Sonoma County’s economy, based on a diverse small-farm agriculture (hops, prunes, apples, walnuts, cherries, chickens and most profitably, dairy) was well behind the industrialized metropolitan areas in experiencing financial disaster. But it was on the horizon.

So, while it doesn’t appear as a contributing factor in the organization’s early records, money problems may well have been an added incentive, since abandoned animals were one of the first signs of economic hardship.

...

SO, WHO WERE these women, this trio who figure so prominently in the Humane Society’s story? Elizabeth Burbank, Mrs. Ernest (Ruth) Finley and Miss Mary Leddy. At least one of those names should jump at you. While they were joined in the early days by two others who are not mentioned in any subsequent reports -- Mrs. Harry (Colleen) Aslin and either Frank Roth or Mrs. Frank Roth (it appears both ways in the society’s history notes) — it was the Burbank-Finley-Leddy trio who made it happen.

For Mary Leddy, it was the realization of a long-held dream. For Bessie Burbank and Ruth Finley, it was just the beginning of a long financial struggle to turn that dream to reality.

Elizabeth Burbank was a widow. Her husband, Luther, who died in 1926 was known throughout the world for his horticultural creations and plant experiments. He had helped — as the town fathers often said — to “put Santa Rosa on the map.” The home that “Bessie” shared with Luther, now a historical landmark and a city park, still attracts thousands of visitors — both tourists and neighbors — every year.

We know Luther had a dog named Bonita who turns up in photos with Bessie taken after Luther’s death in 1926. And Luther Burbank Home & Gardens staff tells me that there were cats, at least two, one a favorite calico whose name is lost to the ages. So, we are assured that she wasn’t just lending her famous name to the cause, but was a true believer. In fact, 25 years later she was still the chair of the organization’s board of directors.

Ernest Finley's wife, the late Ruth Finley, shown in an undated photo. (Press Democrat Archives)
Ernest Finley's wife, the late Ruth Finley, shown in an undated photo. (Press Democrat Archives)

Mrs. Ernest (Ruth) Finley, had status in the community as well. And, like Bessie Burbank, it came by marriage. Being married to the owner and publisher of the county’s leading newspaper certainly was not a hindrance and her dedication to the society’s cause was reflected in the coverage of the society’s fund-raising events and in the pictures of the Dog of the Week that were a regular feature for 50 years — at least until her death in 1973.

While lacking the social status enjoyed by Bessie and Ruth, Mary Leddy was the true pioneer in the group. She is Miss Mary Leddy in the official records — the obligatory “Miss” making it clear that she was, in another favorite word of the day, a ”spinster.”

Leddy, daughter of Irish-born Patrick Leddy, who was in Santa Rosa early enough to help build the first Catholic Church in 1860, just four years after the founding of the town. He owned a ranch in Bennett Valley where his daughter Mary was born (now the site of the Bennett Valley Grange Hall) and another tract of land west of town which became the Naval Air Station in World War II.

Mary graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1887 and Stanford University in the 1890s. In 1896, along with Father John Cassin, pastor of St. Rose parish, and a civic-minded, dog-loving grocery merchant named Byron Spencer, she made the earliest recorded attempt to promote the humane treatment of animals in the area. It wasn’t a failure. But it wasn’t a success either as the need grew faster than the trio’s ability to gain support.

There were a couple of sporadic attempts at organization in the next three decades, as the idea persisted but lacked the necessary energy, until The Burbank-Finley combo joined forces.

Miss Leddy taught at Santa Rosa High School until her retirement in 1931, just in time, it should be noted, to take up — again — the cause of stray, starved or mistreated animals.

...

As previously suggested, the timing to begin a project that required donated funds could not have been worse. But the founders were honored at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary (men were Chamber members, women were “auxiliary.” ) where Chamber President Frank Doyle used the occasion for some speechmaking, maintaining that “The pen in the hand of a woman is mightier than the voice of a man, provided the soft velvet palm and digits are backed by iron will …”

There were men stepping forward now to join the board of directors, seeing that as the Depression deepened, so did the need for the organization. People were moving on, hitting the road to wherever there was the rumor of work, leaving pets behind. Few had money to donate. In the early years, the services provided and the salary of the humane officer was paid by the members of the board of directors, with a little help from their friends. Mrs. Finley was president through those early decades, Mrs. Burbank was chairman of the board. They were, in effect, THE funding source for the Humane Society of Sonoma County.

At one point, Mrs. Finley, who was not a grouchy woman, got a little testy in her report to the membership and, not incidentally, to the public at large. “Many people who benefit from the Society’s work seem to think it functions like a robot with no money necessary to support it, ” she complained.

The Board of Supervisors must have heard. They voted to give the struggling 4-year-old organization $500 in 1935 -- then doubled down for $1,000 three years later. Those funds were sorely needed money in ’38 , but there were strings attached. That was the year the county pound master, whose facilities were primitive — a wire cage at a slaughterhouse — asked the society to take over. One can only imagine that, if there was a field trip involved, these women couldn’t refuse.

So that was the year the 7-year-old Humane Society of Sonoma County, struggling to stay viable, increased its staff to three full-time employees — a humane officer, a kennelman and a night attendant. Even with the county’s $1,000, it was the founders and their board members, with some help from friends and neighbors, who paid those salaries.

...

THE ’40S brought all the change — and the angst — that comes with war. With literally thousands of Army Air Corps and Navy aviators passing through two training bases, the society’s “business” now included the care of those “temporary pets” that often were abandoned at a moment’s notice. Also, by ’43, the society had assumed responsibility for all of Santa Rosa’s pound work.

The society purchased a small house on Sebastopol Road in ’43 and converted two large chicken houses in the rear to dog kennels. By 1950, the makeshift shelter became too small for the increase in demand for Humane Society services. The first site was sold and another, larger, property with room to grow was purchased — with the faint hope of someday replacing the converted residence and outbuildings with a state-of-the art animal rescue facility. Once again there was, of necessity, a mortgage requiring continued pleas for financial support.

In the ‘50s and ‘60s, there was a new, hyper-energetic managing director, Margaret Richardson, who appealed to the new postwar “elite” of the community for support. Perpetual rummage sales, musty ancestors to today’s stylish thrift shops, were held in a former tavern on “lower Fourth Street.” The term “Railroad Square” was not applied until the late 1960s, which was when the rummage was augmented by an upscale yearly Antique Show and Sale which brought dealers from throughout the state and appealed to the prosperous postwar society. Thus, the mortgage was paid, new services were added and a modernized organization with national affiliations to both the Humane Society of America and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was keeping up with the growth of the community and the burgeoning interest in household pets.

...

FAST-FORWARD to the 21st Century (which still sounds like a command from a Buck Rogers comic book to those of a certain age). Hit the Stop!” button at 2004.

The need for expansion of services increased exponentially with the unprecedented growth surge of the 1970s. And that call was answered with the creation, over the next three decades, of satellite services including a volunteer program (dogwalkers, cat petters), a library, Forget-Me-Not-Farm, a facility to teach compassion to at-risk youth, and a long list of services for adoptive pet owners, including the all-important hospital where the veterinary staff sees to the necessary spaying, neutering, vaccinating and microchipping. All of the above, plus accommodations designed to be suitable for cats, dogs, and “house rabbits” (neither Bugs Bunny nor Jack Rabbit need apply)

That “dream shelter” opened with a fanfare in 2004 under the leadership of Board President Maureen Green, the late wife of tech giant Don Green, who died, at 90, in June. Maureen, a dedicated animal rights advocate, whose presence in Sonoma County for the last three decades of her life, was, in itself, a gift to the society.

Through good management and the lessons in patience taught by the founders, the Humane Society of Sonoma County has grown and changed with the population it serves. Even the closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic have not stopped “business as usual” — except to increase the interest in pets resulting from enforced isolation. The shelter at 5345 Highway 12, behind the giant smiling dog sculpture that was a gift from Sebastopol artist Patrick Amiot is a happy place — a shiny clean and state-of-the art shelter facility spatially close to its chicken coop beginnings, but centuries ahead in organization and ability to serve its furry, fuzzy clients.

The society’s founders would find it to be eye-popping.

The three-day 90th birthday party and auction Aug. 4-6 will, of necessity, be a virtual, greatly augmented version of the annual Wags and Whiskers fundraiser culminating in a live-streamed telethon hosted by our peppy state senator, Mike McGuire, to raise money for the “Angels Fund,” supporting medical programs for shelter and community animals. The telethon airs at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6. Details, including registration, can be found at HumaneSocietySoCo.org.

One wonders what Bessie and Ruth and Mary, who spent precious hours rummaging through the rummage at those everlasting sales would say to the energy that keeps their dream not only alive, but healthy.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette