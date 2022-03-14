These US schools did less to contain COVID. Their students flourished

MONUMENT, Colo. - As school systems around the country were battening down for their first remote start-of-school in the fall of 2020, the Lewis-Palmer district here was embarking on another kind of experiment: Elementary students would be in class full time, sitting maskless at communal tables. The band program would resume in-person classes, saxophonists and flutists playing a few feet apart. The high school football teams would practice and compete.

While most of the nation kept students at home for part or all of the last academic year, these schools in the suburbs of Colorado Springs, like thousands of others around the country, opened with the overwhelming majority of students in their seats. Masks were optional in elementary school. Although middle- and high-schoolers began with hybrid learning, in November, high school-aged students with significant special education needs were back in-person five days a week.

In the country's largest school systems, such as those in New York City, Los Angeles, D.C. and Chicago, teacher unions and concerned parents fought plans to reopen. Public health officials warned that social distancing would save lives, and schools responded by devising hybrid programs or simply sticking with virtual learning. But, over time, these measures also imposed costs: Today, students are contending with significant learning loss and mental health issues.

Yet thousands of school districts - typically small ones in conservative-leaning counties - reacted to the pandemic like Lewis Palmer District 38 did. Officials in this largely White and affluent school district of 6,600 students near the U.S. Air Force Academy argue they took the right approach to reopening schools. No child was hospitalized with the virus; two school system employees were admitted, though contact tracers did not determine where they contracted the virus, school officials said.

And overall, results from standardized tests show that the average student in Lewis-Palmer made gains in reading. While they lost ground in math, they performed better than the average Coloradan. SAT scores remained steady.

Debate continues over which approach was the right one, and the circumstances in homogenous suburban districts differ from those in big cities. But the experience of systems like Lewis-Palmer offers evidence for those who say schools could have avoided some of the prolonged closures - and the serious academic and social impacts that came from them.

"We didn't just exist through the pandemic," said Mark Belcher, director of communications for the school district. "We made progress through the pandemic."

The school district supported many early decisions with a July 2020 academic study that found that children under 10 didn't transmit the virus at high rates, according to Superintendent K.C. Somers. The superintendent also saw early evidence emerging from Europe that showed it was possible to reopen schools with relatively few outbreaks.

To some in Lewis-Palmer, the district took a leap of faith when there were still big unknowns about how the virus spread - and got lucky that no one became gravely ill.

To others, the school system chased the right priorities, acted diligently and followed health guidelines, doing what was necessary to give the community what it wanted: open schools.

"With our kids being younger, the risk of social delays weighed heavily with us," said Kim Rhinesmith, a mother of two who sent her two elementary-aged students back to in-person learning full time in Lewis-Palmer last fall.

Like most of the nation's school districts, Lewis-Palmer 38 abruptly closed its school buildings and sent students home on March 13, 2020. They learned online for the remainder of the academic year, and teachers quickly saw many students' progress slow. Children struggled with the coursework and felt depressed and anxious, educators say.

School system officials surveyed parents in July and determined that more than 60% said they were "very likely" to return to in-person learning. Fewer than 10% of families said they were "very unlikely" to return. More than 60% of teachers, who are not unionized, felt confident the school system could reopen schools safely; just 15% disagreed.

So Lewis-Palmer 38 decided to reopen. To craft its plan, local officials used health guidance put forth by the local health department in El Paso County. Case numbers there were far lower than the national averages in August 2020.

Still, the district took liberties. The El Paso Health Department, for example, "strongly encouraged" children 10 and younger to wear masks. Lewis-Palmer decided to require masks only in hallways for this age group, and it allowed them to go maskless in classrooms. Officials relied on a state constitution that gives school boards complete control over their schools.