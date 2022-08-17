“They basically kicked me out”: Glen Ellen recovery center expelled clients who tested positive for COVID-19

Thorin Singer has been in recovery for seven years. There was one period during that time, said the 47-year-old from Cotati, when he was sober for nearly three years.

Singer is trying hard to get sober again, which is why he recently checked himself into Mountain Vista Farm, a private drug and alcohol recovery center in Glen Ellen.

But his treatment, scheduled to last 30 days, came to an abrupt halt after nine. On Aug. 10, he tested positive for COVID-19. The virus was sweeping through the facility: a dozen staff members and another dozen clients at Mountain Vista Farm have tested positive in the last two weeks, according to a source highly familiar with the center’s operations.

When that test came back positive, Singer was not moved into isolation, which is widely recommended for patients who contract the virus during their treatment.

He was told to pack his bags.

If a residential treatment program lacks “the capacity to isolate or quarantine patients,” according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, “they should work with local public health authorities regarding where patients may be safely quarantined if they don’t have anywhere else to stay.”

Those patients, it adds, “should not leave the facility unless absolutely necessary (e.g. for urgent medical or psychiatric care).”

Singer was one of at least two Mountain View Farm clients who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and were forced to leave the facility during their treatment. Anticipating that he would go directly to a halfway house after completing his treatment, he’d sublet his residence. When Mountain View expelled him, he had nowhere to go.

He was dropped off at a Glen Ellen hotel, where Mountain Vista Farm paid his lodging for one night.

“I tested positive and they basically kicked me out,” recalled Singer, who was especially vulnerable, he said, having checked into Mountain Vista immediately after shoulder surgery, with 32 staples holding the incision together. To manage his pain, he had only Tylenol, ibuprofen and Tramadol.

“I’ve got a sponsor, I go to meetings every day. The last thing in the world I want to do is drink. And they drop me off a hotel where there are three wineries, a liquor store and a bar within walking distance,” he said.

“They basically set me up for a relapse.”

On Sunday, two days after receiving inquiries from The Press Democrat, Mountain Vista Farm called Singer, offering to take him back. But he’d already had plans to enter a facility in Marin County.

Lisa Kidd, the operations director at Mountain Vista Farm, did not respond to six requests for comment over five days. On Tuesday, a Press Democrat reporter who drove to the facility and requested an interview in person was asked to leave immediately.

Singer’s roommate at Mountain Vista Farm, a man who asked that his name not be used, also tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10, five days into his treatment. He, too, was instructed to leave. Mountain Vista Farm didn’t comp him for a night in a hotel, he said, or even the ride back to his home in the South Bay. He paid $140 for a Lyft to Cupertino.

As a private facility licensed by the California State Department of Healthcare Services, Mountain Vista Farm falls “outside of the County’s jurisdiction,” according to Sonoma County spokesman Matt Brown. He noted that in residential treatment facilities contracted to work with the county, clients who get COVID-19 “go into quarantine, and the facility does not enroll new clients until the quarantine is lifted. Clients would not be forced to leave from the program for having COVID.”

Katharine Weir, public information officer at the state’s Healthcare Services department, said licensing regulations “don’t specify requirements for isolating a client with COVID-19.” She added that “some facilities may not have adequate space to provide isolation.”

California law does require employers to notify workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and to report workplace outbreaks to their local health department within 48 hours. An outbreak is defined as three or more cases over a 14-day period.

At Mountain Vista, managers were slow to inform workers of the outbreak, according to the source, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. “They didn’t want staff to know because they didn't want staff to not show up.”

It’s not clear when Mountain Vista Farm contacted Sonoma County health officials to alert them of its outbreak.

While the county does not comment on specific outbreaks, health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said there have been numerous instances “over the past couple of years, where the majority of people” in congregate living settings “do get infected, because COVID is so transmissible.”

It is incumbent on those facilities, she said, to “isolate their cases,” then perform contact tracing “at regular intervals, until they have no more positive cases.”

It’s not clear how much contact tracing Mountain View Farm has initiated.

The good news, Mase added, is that “even with the outbreaks we’ve been seeing in facilities and congregate settings, we are not seeing hospitalizations and deaths” at a rate “anything like we were seeing last summer and the summer before.”

Meanwhile, Mountain View stayed open, but with a dramatically reduced staff, according to the source.

“We should be running three to four clinical staff” per shift, said the source on Aug. 11, “and we’re running one or two.”

“COVID’s been around for three years,” said the man who was forced to leave the facility, and return to the South Bay. “How could they not have their act together? There’s no isolation room they can put people in? You just send me home? What a s--t show.”

