They found a surrogate in Ukraine. Now a U.S. couple must get their preemie twins out of a war zone.

CHICAGO — Alexander Spektor didn't immediately recognize the number on the video call that came through on his phone Thursday.

For the past week, Spektor, 46, and his partner Irma Nuñez, 48, have been glued to their devices, waking at 5 a.m. each day to immerse themselves in the latest news from Ukraine and digest the stream of messages flooding their phones from 5,000 miles away.

In Kyiv, their surrogate was carrying twins for the couple, and she and the babies had endured weeks of terrifying health complications. There were seven more weeks until the due date, and now Russian forces were bearing down on the capital city.

“I get a video call from this beautiful young woman, who appears a little bit drunk, and I'm like, 'I'm sorry, who are you?'" Spektor recalled. “And she says, 'You have two beautiful sons.'"

Born premature but weighing more than four pounds each, and with full heads of hair, twins Lenny and Moishe brought new life during wartime.

“It feels like a schizophrenic experience,” Spektor told The Washington Post late Saturday. Nuñez agreed: “This has been the longest weeks of our lives.”

Nuñez and Spektor now face the same challenge as a number of other families who are trying to bring home adopted children and babies born to Ukrainian surrogates as embassies shutter, military vehicles clog the roadways, ambulances are diverted to the war effort, and Russia launches missiles and airstrikes.

As preemies, Lenny and Moishe require intensive care and need a special medical transport. Doctors in Kyiv told the parents the babies need to stay in the hospital for at least another four days before they can be transferred to another regional clinic farther from the most intense fighting, Nuñez said.

“They don't want them to make the journey now without IV solution, proper care, whatever they need to have if a situation comes up,” Nuñez said. The ultimate goal is to get the twins to Poland or a more stable city in western Ukraine, like Lviv — a trip that will also require medical transport.

Thus far, the couple say the State Department has been unable to help and they've reached out to their representatives in Congress, including Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. The Ukraine-based staff for the international surrogacy agency that was part of the coordinating plan have fled. If the fighting intensifies, Nuñez and Spektor understand that time is against them.

Under protocols set by the surrogacy agency, Adonis Fertility International, the surrogate mother is not supposed to contact the intended parents or get attached to the babies, the couple said. But now that the protocols have eroded, their surrogate Katya — whose last name they withheld for privacy reasons — is their only point of contact for their sons. Her video call to Spektor was the only time the couple had seen her face, without a mask, outside of a photo.

“In our mind, the surrogate, she gave birth to our children, but she's not beholden to them,” Nuñez said. “What if she decides she needs to be with her family and save herself? We need to find someone who can take care of the babies.”

Representatives for Adonis did not respond to request for comment Sunday.

The couple is searching for anyone who can help bring their children to safety, and is looking for transport for not only Lenny and Moishe, but Katya, her 6-year-old son Nikita, and two other babies born to American families via surrogate.

“We're in a position where we need to help not only our babies, but other babies,” Nuñez said.

While the couple has received supportive offers from individuals in Poland and Ukraine who have learned of their plight — far-flung connections and even strangers offering a room to stay, or a ride — the specialized medical transport to move the twins from Kyiv to western Ukraine or the Polish border remains elusive.

As of Sunday, the babies and Katya were sheltering in the basement in the hospital in Kyiv. The parents have seen glimpses of the conditions there: Katya in a paper gown, the twins in a makeshift newborn intensive care unit. Spektor described it as looking like a scene from a horror film.

Martha Bayne, one of Nuñez's longtime friends who helped launch a GoFundMe campaign for the twins transport, said she has been struck by how the new parents have managed to stay calm.

“This is a truly remarkable and mind-boggling situation to find themselves in. It's something that's so happy — Irma keeps sending me videos of the babies that they're getting from the surrogate — and she's saying, 'This is what's keeping us going.'"

The intensity of the past week with the war in Ukraine is part of a longer, difficult road to parenthood for the couple, particularly Nuñez.