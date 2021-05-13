They haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, but they’re not ‘hesitant’ either

It had been weeks since Acy Grayson III, owner of Let It Shine, a home improvement outfit he runs out of his own home in the suburbs of Cleveland, had vowed to get a COVID vaccine.

Appointments were available.

But Grayson, who never knows how long a job will take or when a new one will come along, had found it hard to commit to a time and a place. The mass vaccination site where appointments weren’t required was off his beaten path. He didn’t know that a nearby church, Lee Road Baptist, had been dispensing vaccines on Fridays — but the truth is, even if he had, it is unlikely he would have made the short trek to get one there, either.

“I know you’re trying to find out the reason people aren’t doing it,” Grayson said on a recent afternoon. “I’m going to tell you. People are trying to take care of their household. You don’t have much time in the day.”

The slowdown in vaccinations across the country has often been attributed to a blend of misinformation and mistrust among Americans known as “vaccine hesitancy.” But Grayson belongs to an overlooked but sizable group whose reasons for remaining unvaccinated are not about opposition to the shots or even skepticism about them.

According to a new U.S. census estimate, some 30 million American adults who are open to getting a coronavirus vaccine have not managed to actually do so. Their ranks are larger than the hesitant — more than the 28 million who said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated, and than the 16 million who said they were unsure. And this month, as the Biden administration set a goal of 70% of adults getting at least one dose by July 4, they became an official new focus of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign.

In addition to “the doubters,” President Joe Biden said at a news briefing last week, the mission is to get the vaccine to those who are “just not sure how to get to where they want to go.”

If the attention has centered on the vaccine hesitant, these are the vaccine amenable. In interviews, their stated reasons for not getting vaccines are disparate, complex and sometimes shifting.

They are, for the most part, America’s working class, contending with jobs and family obligations that make for scarce discretionary time. About half of them live in households with incomes of less than $50,000 a year; another 30% have annual household incomes between $50,000 and $100,000, according to an analysis of the census data by Justin Feldman, a social epidemiologist at Harvard. Eighty-one percent do not have a college degree. Some have health issues or disabilities or face language barriers that can make getting inoculated against COVID seem daunting. Others don’t have a regular doctor, and some are socially isolated.

Technically, they have access to the vaccine. Practically, it’s not that simple.

“Hesitancy makes a better story because you’ve got controversy,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “But there’s a bigger problem of access than there is of hesitancy.”

Socioeconomic disparities in vaccination stem partly from the scarcity of supply in the first phases of the vaccine rollout, when Americans lacking the time or ability to scour the internet for appointments lost out: Counties that rank high in a CDC index of “social vulnerability” had lower vaccination rates on average by early April, a New York Times analysis shows. But over the past month, even as supplies have exceeded demand, that disparity has grown.

For some socially vulnerable counties — characterized by high poverty rates, crowded housing and poor access to transportation, among other factors — low vaccination rates correspond to a high proportion of residents who are reluctant to get vaccinated. The lowest overall vaccination rates are found in counties with both high hesitancy and high vulnerability, with the majority in the South and the Midwest.

But in plenty of disadvantaged places with low vaccination rates, hesitancy is not the full explanation.

In fact, among Americans who said they were willing to get the vaccine, the higher a person’s income, the more likely the person was to be vaccinated, according to Feldman’s analysis of the census data.

In that group, 93% of adults in households earning between $150,000 and $199,000 a year had been vaccinated as of April 30 while only 76% of those earning less than $25,000 a year had gotten at least one shot.

A directional sign in English and Spanish at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, open for COVID-19 walk-in vaccinations, on April 18, 2021. According to a new U.S. census estimate, some 30 million American adults who are open to getting a COVID-19 vaccine have not yet managed to actually do so. (Lauren Justice/The New York Times)

“It helps break this question down of attitude versus access,” Feldman said. “With people who have not been vaccinated, some are disinclined, but others are facing structural barriers.”