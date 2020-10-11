They pedaled in place, in costume, and raised dollars for Sonoma County Pride

It’s hard to imagine folks having much more fun on bicycles that don’t move.

On Saturday night in a parking lot at Montgomery Village, dance music and hilarity fueled the good sports in wild costumes who pedaled stationary bikes for a cause.

This was Ride with Pride, a heart-racing and madcap benefit for the nonprofit Sonoma County Pride, which works to promote equality and to educate all about the history of the LGBTQIA community.

The Santa Rosa shopping center’s Rise Cycle Co. contributed to the event 20 spin cycles and the services of some high-energy instructors. Co-sponsoring Ride with Pride were Exchange Bank, Red Bull, Oliver’s Markets, Kaiser Permanente and Pride Outlet.

Participating pedalers paid $45 and and chose, then selected whimsical workout fashions, one or more of three spin sessions. ’’ ’70s Disco Spin” was the theme of the 6 p.m. session, “Retro ’80s” the 7 p.m. session and ”Totally Tubular ’90s“ the 8 p.m.

Napa DJ Rotten Robbie cranked up era-appropriate tunes and host Lolita Hernandez, billed as Santa Rosa’s premier drag queen, kept everyone in stitches.

Prizes were doled out, and all riders received a Pride Swag Bag.

The bikes were spaced to comply with pandemic rules, and cyclists were coached to make sure their masks were on when they weren’t riding.

Proceeds will support the mission of Sonoma County Pride, which will share a portion of the dollars raised with the Monte Rio Chamber of Commerce program that provides food baskets to Monte Rio-area children at risk of going hungry during the holiday break.