They want to become nuns and priests. Student debt holds them back

It wasn't until after college that Kendra Baker began to consider becoming a nun. She had been raised a Catholic, and after her father fell from the roof of their home, suffering life-threatening injuries, her family called a priest to come and pray with them. A few hours later, her father opened his eyes.

"He's relearned to walk, talk, drive - he can eat normally," Baker, 25, said. "And doctors had told us to prepare for a funeral."

That wasn't the only experience that nudged Baker, who, after graduating from Western Washington University in 2021, moved to Seattle and started to feel a "gentle prompting" toward religious life. "Not God's booming voice saying, 'Kendra, go to the convent now.' But just very gentle," she said.

After much thought and research, Baker found a religious community that she felt aligned with her interests in both contemplative spirituality and active service, and she was soon accepted as a candidate with the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles. Only one thing was preventing her from joining: her student loan debt.

People wishing to enter religious life in the Catholic tradition are typically required to pay off all their debts to prepare themselves to take a vow of poverty, and others living in religious communities usually don't earn an income or own assets, preventing them from paying any debts they accrued as laypeople. If they're among the 20% of Americans with undergraduate degrees who have student loan debt, it can pose significant challenges.

A report from the National Religious Vocation Conference signaled the alarm more than a decade ago with data that confirmed that "educational debt had become a deterrent for many discerning a religious vocation," pointing to factors such as the ballooning cost of tuition and wage stagnation. Since then, the average student loan debt in the United States has grown steadily, reaching an average of about $30,000 in 2023.

Several organizations have emerged to help religious order candidates with this problem. Baker was put in touch with the Labouré Society, a nonprofit Catholic group that has helped more than 400 people enter religious formation since its inception in 2003.

The average student loan amount of Labouré candidates, or aspirants, is nearly $100,000, and they are typically given a goal of raising $60,000 in one six-month cycle during which Labouré facilitators train them on how to make phone calls, write letters and take meetings with potential donors in their communities. Donations have ranged from a few thousand dollars to $130,000 from a retired widow who felt inspired to give the proceeds from the sale of her home.

Baker said that she wasn't comfortable sharing the full amount of debt she had but that it would have taken her five to 10 more years to pay it off if she hadn't found help through the Labouré Society. Instead, she reached her goal within six months and will join her religious community in Los Angeles this summer.

Jake Smith had already completed three years of medical school when he decided he wanted to join the priesthood. He is the second oldest of 12 children in what he described as a "salt of the earth, light of the world Catholic family," and remembers having an early prompting toward a religious calling when he was 14.

Having grown up hoping he would one day get married and have a family, Smith, 31, felt conflicted and tried his best to avoid the idea of joining the priesthood for as long as he could.

"When I got accepted to medical school," he said, "I felt like I kind of threw down my acceptance letter in front of God, and I was like: 'OK, God, there's no way you're ever going to get me now. I'm going to be the best doctor you've ever had. I'm going to be the best dad in the whole world. So just leave me alone with all this vocation stuff.'"

But three years into his medical studies in Denver, after a day spent in a family medicine rotation, he found his thoughts again drifting to the priesthood and what he might include in his first homily.

"I realized that this was something that was never ever going to go away," Smith said. After consulting with a priest at his church and speaking with a vocations director in his diocese, he began to realize his student loan debt - in the low six figures - was a significant obstacle.

Diocesan priests, unlike those living in religious communities, typically earn a modest stipend and are sometimes allowed to carry a small amount of debt before entering a seminary. But for people like Smith, significant student loan debt can delay their entrance into the priesthood for years, or even indefinitely.