They were Guantanamo’s 1st detainees. Here’s where they are now

WASHINGTON — On Jan. 11, 2002, at the desolate air strip at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. Marines escorted 20 prisoners clad in orange uniforms from an Air Force cargo plane — “the worst of the worst,” the Pentagon called them — making them the first inmates of the wartime detention center that remains open to this day.

In the years that followed, 760 more would come and all but the 40 detainees still there today would go. But the fates and misfortunes of those first 20 — who were introduced to the world in a Navy photograph, penned and on their knees — illustrates both the complex two-decade history of Guantanamo Bay starting in the harrowing period after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the challenge that confronts the Biden administration as it develops a plan to try to close the prison.

Just two of those first 20 men are still at Guantanamo. One is Ali Hamza al Bahlul, the only prisoner there currently convicted of a war crime, and he is serving a life sentence. The other is a Tunisian man, Ridah bin Saleh al Yazidi, 56, who was cleared to go years ago but who has refused to cooperate with efforts to repatriate or resettle him.

The rest — a mix of hardened fighters, low-level combatants and men who found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time — are long gone, repatriated or dispersed across the globe to 11 nations, including Australia and some in the Persian Gulf. Aside from Bahlul, who is in his 50s, only one other of the original 20 ever faced charges.

Some of the first 20 have managed to make good on Guantanamo dreams of marrying and having children. Some have sought obscurity. Many have not put the past behind them.

They include four men who have emerged as Taliban political and military leaders. Two others are languishing in a prison in the United Arab Emirates under a U.S. diplomatic transfer arrangement that soured.

A Yemeni man who has been reunited with his family in the unlikely host country of Montenegro now struggles to make a living by selling works of art he made as a prisoner. Another original prisoner died this year in his native Sudan of physical and mental illness he suffered across a decade at Guantanamo Bay.

The Bush administration portrayed the decision to airlift prisoners 8,000 miles from Afghanistan to the U.S. naval base in Cuba for interrogation and incarceration as a harsh but necessary response to the Sept. 11 attacks and fears of more strikes.

But the torture of some detainees, the decision to deny them access to the civilian justice system, the choice to hold them offshore in crude conditions — and the fact that so few detainees were ever charged with war crimes — eventually made the facility a symbol to critics of all that was wrong in the Bush administration’s response.

Now, two decades on, the detention operation at Guantanamo endures as a chapter in U.S. national security that successive administrations have struggled to bring to closure. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks will come and go this year without the start of the trial of Guantanamo’s most infamous prisoners — the five men accused of helping plot the attacks. Keeping the dilapidated prison and no-frills court compound running has come to cost the taxpayer about $13 million per prisoner per year.

The extraterritorial enterprise began on a Friday afternoon when a C-141 Starlifter cargo plane bearing prisoners from Afghanistan touched down at the remote outpost. A small group of reporters watched as the military walked each of the 20 men down the ramp of the plane, masked, blinded by blacked-out goggles and shackled at wrists and sometimes at the ankles.

Thirteen hundred miles to the north, Gen. Richard B. Myers, then chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the first flight contained “very, very dangerous people,” men “who would gnaw through hydraulic lines” of a cargo plane “to bring it down.”

It was four months to the day after the Sept. 11 attacks. The brigadier general who established the prison, Michael R. Lehnert, a Marine, described them this way: “These represent the worst elements of al-Qaida and the Taliban. We asked for the bad guys first.”

But none of those first men were charged in the Sept. 11 attacks, nor were any accused of knowing in advance about the Qaida plot. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and the four other men whom the United States now accuses of conspiring in those attacks were still at large and would not become military prisoners at Guantanamo until more than four years later.

Captives whom the Bush administration considered the true “worst of the worst” were sent to a secret overseas network of prisons, where the CIA interrogated and tortured its prisoners, a decision that even now casts a shadow over the troubled military commissions system.