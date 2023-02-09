If a seal becomes alert or nervous, or begins to move away, you are too close.

Seasonal closures also occur along shorter beach areas near the Chimney Rock Dock Area and the Historic Lifeboat Station to ensure nursing pups and breeding adults are not disturbed.

Hundreds of elephant seals haul out for pupping and mating season farther south on Drakes Beach, but the beach is closed to the public through March 31 to keep the animals safe. They can be viewed from the Elephant Seal Overlook down a short trail from the Chimney Rock parking lot.

Binoculars, spotting scopes and telephoto lenses are recommended for better viewing of the animals.

Northern Elephant Seals may be observed from the parking lot at the Kenneth C. Patrick Visitor Center near Drakes Beach between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, seven days a week (barring movement of seals into the parking lot). Knowledgeable volunteer docents are on hand to answer questions.

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE — A noisy crowd of northern elephant seals has returned to a heavily used stretch of Drakes Beach for pupping and mating for just the third time since they resumed breeding in the area 40 years ago.

Elephant seal cows are accustomed to bearing young on narrow, secluded ledges at the base of cliffs around the Point Reyes promontory on the northern Marin Coast, but this winter’s violent storms, which took the lives of dozens of newborn pups, led them to take up residence at the popular beach.

Massive elephant seal bulls — renowned for their fleshy, bulbous proboscises — ease right onto the parking lot at the Kenneth C. Patrick Visitor Center. Their bulky bodies sprawled around a cluster of nursing mothers and placid pups. One or two larger, alpha males are eager to chase off interlopers.

The whipping wind and wash of the waves are punctuated with the constant cacophony of the bulls’ guttural vocalizations, strident seabirds and the chirping cries of young seals calling for maternal attention.

But what seems to draw the attention of most park visitors is the surprisingly quick and energetic motion of sparring young males or the dominant bull at the center of the group, as he heaves his enormous mass forward to ward off unworthy suitors.

“Look! He’s moving!” a young boy yelled, pointing toward one galumphing beast as he and his family ran to the edge of the beach Thursday, where about 150 members of the colony lounged near orange protective barriers that make sure the federally protected marine mammals aren’t disturbed.

Hunted to the brink of extinction in the pursuit of their oil-rich blubber, northern elephant seals, once plentiful on the California coast, were absent from Point Reyes for more than 150 years before they began returning to its sandy beaches.

The first breeding pair was seen in 1981 near Chimney Rock, near the southern end of Drakes Beach. Surveys from the 1980s onward have shown consistent population increases, according to the National Park Service.

The colony endured a significant setback in the winter of 1997-1998, one of the wettest on record in California. Heavy storms and high surf swept away about 300 pups — about 85% of that season’s 350 newborns — when they were too young to save themselves.

But the population has continued growing. Last year, about 1,300 pups — so dark they’re almost black when they’re born — were weaned, said Sarah Codde, a marine ecologist who studies the marine mammals at Point Reyes.

They nurse their pups for about a month before weaning them, then become receptive to breeding for a few days before returning to life in the ocean.

The pups, born at about 70 pounds, grow over their first four weeks to about 300 pounds on their mother’s rich milk. They stay behind for several months, before they have learned to swim and are able to leave shore.

Last year, about 200 were gathered around the restored wetland off the parking lot, where they practiced swimming and generally seemed to enjoy each other’s company, said Dave Press, lead ecologist at the national seashore.

While some bulls have shown up periodically at the beach outside the Patrick Visitor Center, park staff have federal permits allowing them to shoo the elephants seals away by waving tarps.

But during the federal government shutdown in 2019, after a period of winter storms and king tides, seals of both genders invaded the area, turning up in the parking lot and picnic areas beyond the sand and ice plant above it.

It was the first time females bore pups on that part of the beach, Codde said. A smaller number of females came back in 2021.

This year, powerful winds and storm surge that accompanied a series of atmospheric rivers from late December through much of last month is believed to have driven them back, in search of wider, more protected areas, where they could haul up farther inland from the waves.

There were unfortunate losses among the earliest pups when the storms first hit, however, and newborns still too young to swim were believed to have been swept off remote pocket beaches into the surf before the storms abated.

How many perished is undetermined, but Codde estimated perhaps 50 to 100 young died, drowning in the waves that took them when they could not swim back to shore.

“It’s a pretty rough guess,” she said. “We couldn’t really come out in the middle of the storms.”

The situation was particularly dire because the storms came from the south, hitting favored south-facing beaches with full force, similar to 2019, she said.

Fortunately, most of the growing colony’s females this year had yet to give birth or even haul out for pupping by the time the storms cleared. So only a small percentage of this year’s pups were lost, and most of the pregnant cows had time to find safer, deeper beaches that allowed them to escape the reach of crashing waves before their labor started, Codde said.

“Right now, it’s not a huge concern” in terms of actual loss, she said, but “it’s definitely a concern to think about for the future, as we have more of these extreme storms, and the seal elephants is increasing so every year we have more and more seals coming to Point Reyes.”

Codde hopes to extrapolate a rough number of young lost from the annual survey of bulls, cows and pups that goes on throughout the season at all the beaches where they’re present around the promontory, notably the southern reaches of Drakes Beach.

In the meantime, the sub-colony near the visitor center offers humans a chance to view them up close, with care.

“It’s a really successful, healthy population,” Codde said. “They’re doing really well.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.