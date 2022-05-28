They’re giggly, silly and sweet, and they still love school. This is what 4th grade is supposed to look like.

Find more local reactions and reflections on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, here.

Mrs. Feith is in a chair in front of her kids. They sit on the floor in an imperfect circle. They are still. It’s early — just after 8 a.m.

Most of these kids are 10 years old. They are in fourth grade. They look and sound, in this moment and on this day, painfully young.

One boy wears a Marvel Comics shirt. A girl wears a pink sweatshirt with a rainbow and clouds.

One student is so wiggly, he rocks backward to the floor and stays there until his classmate whispers for him to sit up.

The calendar on the wall tells students today is May 26.

By the door is posted a large, colorful sign in the form of a letter to students: “Dear Students, I am excited that you are in my class! You are trusted. I support you. You are respected. I will hold you to high expectations. You are important. I am here to help you. You are capable. I will listen to you. You will succeed. I believe in you. We are in this together.”

A straw door mat sits at the threshold of the room. It reads, “All are welcome here.”

Mrs. Feith takes roll by offering an individual greeting to each child, “Good morning, Heather; good morning, Delilah; good morning, Caleb …”

Almost every day starts with this routine.

Stephanie Feith has been a teacher in Healdsburg for 26 years. She grew up here and she went to these schools.

But the buildings are newer now than when she was a student. And today, there are key locks on both the inside and outside of the only door to her classroom. For safety.

In the wake of what happened two days earlier in a fourth grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, 1,735 miles away, Mrs. Feith thinks about the locks and the one door and the windows that don’t open.

Lisa Pillinini, a 30-year veteran, works across the breezeway. She, too, teaches fourth graders at the Healdsburg Elementary School Fitch Mountain campus.

When they have lockdown drills, she reminds the students about the time she had to lock her classroom door because a deer was running loose on campus.

Somehow picturing a deer scampering down the breezeway makes what they are doing more palatable. For the kids, for her.

Mrs. Feith teaches humanities and Mrs. Pillinini teaches science and math. They share the same kids. The same wiggly, chatty, laughing, silly, bubbly kids.

Both say fourth grade is “the sweet spot,” where kids are independent but still love knock-knock jokes and to be read to. They are learning penmanship and learning to express themselves.

“And they still really, really love school,” Mrs. Feith said.

So when these two lifelong educators heard the news Tuesday about the latest school shooting — in a fourth grade classroom in Texas on the last week of school — they grieved.

For the slain 19 kids and two teachers, for the victims’ families, for their friends, for that community 85 miles west of San Antonio.

But they grieved personally, too. And they grieved for their own kids.

The day after the shooting, one child asked Mrs. Pillinini about a tragedy at a school, but mistakenly called it a “bombing.” Another child was overheard Thursday saying one of her parents was nervous about letting her attend the upcoming FFA Day parade.

But it hasn’t come up any more than that. It’s as if these rooms and these teachers are a world away from the tragedy.

“You have to compartmentalize,” Mrs. Feith said. “When I heard that it happened, when I heard it was the grade that I teach, it felt hard. But this is what we do. We take care of children.”

“I just wish they that they could be kids for longer,” she said.

Because they are 10-year-olds. They play tag and swing on monkey bars. They can’t sit still. They talk about their pets and their grandmothers and the last book they read all in the same sentence.

“When I looked at Facebook and saw the faces, I lost it,” Mrs. Pillinini said. “I saw my kids.”

Because this is what fourth grade looks like.

Pizza day is exciting

Just after 8 a.m., Mrs. Feith reads the lunch menu for the day. Snack is yogurt, graham crackers and raisins.

Lunch is cheese or pepperoni pizza. The announcement gets students buzzing. For fourth graders, pizza day is exciting.

Mrs. Feith takes a count of who is ordering lunch. Hands shoot into the air.

That taken care of, Mrs. Feith asks someone to pick the greeting of the day. Someone says, “Bonjour.”

The class stands in a circle. Each student looks to the classmate on their right, offers a shallow bow or rickety curtsy, murmurs “Bonjour” and turns the other way to address their other classmate.

They sit back down on the brown carpet. For the next part of their morning routine, Mrs. Feith asks them to share, in a word or two, how they are feeling.