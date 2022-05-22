'They're not trying to die': How drug checking aims to protect users in a messy market

Inside a tent buffeted by the wind, Tara Stamos-Buesig unpacked her testing kit, hoping the shifting hues of its chemicals could help her save a life.

Billy, a 38-year-old who first started using oxycodone as a teenager, handed her a set of baggies labeled "ketamine," "heroin," "crystal meth" and "fentanyl." Stamos-Buesig hunted for the right bottle of chemical reagents to mix with each sample. She scrutinized one baggie after a few drops of reagent had mixed with the sample, tapping a polished fingernail to the corner.

"Did you guys do the ketamine?" she asked Billy and his girlfriend. Not yet, they answered. "I want to see if it has meth in it."

Stamos-Buesig began hitting the streets last year with a testing kit, purchased online from the nonprofit DanceSafe, as her own nonprofit was getting off the ground. She has brought its telltale chemicals to tents and hotels, concerts and parties, toting it in a black box from Walmart made for ammunition. Her phone rings late at night as people search online for "drug checking."

"They're not trying to die," said Stamos-Buesig, founder and executive director of the Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego, which runs a mobile program that provides clean syringes and other supplies to protect the health of people who use drugs. "They're attempting to keep their use at a manageable level and stay alive."

As deaths from drug overdoses have hit record highs, claiming an estimated 107,000 lives last year across the United States, many public health advocates, researchers and activists are pushing to help people find out what is in their drugs — and use that knowledge to reduce their risk.

Fentanyl, the powerful synthetic drug that has driven up opioid overdoses, can be detected simply with test strips. But as the drug market has grown increasingly messy and complex, many want to go further, analyzing the makeup of illegal drugs with more sophisticated tools to identify known and new dangers.

Drug deaths are often tied to more than one drug. The year before the pandemic began, nearly half of deadly overdoses across the country involved a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis found.

Meth is being mixed with opioids with deadly results: Federal data show that as of 2020, more than 60% of overdose deaths involving methamphetamine also involved an opioid, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

And in Los Angeles County, there has been a massive increase in the percentage of deadly overdoses among homeless people that are tied to two or more drugs, with multi-drug deaths rising to 60.2% from 37.4% of overdose deaths among unhoused people between 2014 and 2020, according to data from its public health department.

"We've used forensic chemistry for decades to tell people what's in drugs after it's too late," said Nabarun Dasgupta, senior scientist and innovation fellow at the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Global Public Health, where researchers are analyzing drug samples submitted by mail. "What we're trying to do is not wait that long."

Stamos-Buesig spent years on the streets herself before she stopped using heroin and meth and went back to school. "There's nothing different between me and them, except that I'm not there any more," she said, gesturing to the tents around her as she visited an encampment. "So I come out here. And I carry water into the fire every day."

When Stamos-Buesig arrived at a row of tents near a big-box store in San Diego and unpacked her testing kit, David Amrani stepped forward with a scrap of foil. Amrani said that when he first began using fentanyl, he had no idea he was using fentanyl. "I'd wake up dope sick and not realizing how," the 35-year-old said, "because all I was doing was crystal."

Stamos-Buesig unfolded the foil and crumbled a bit of residue into an empty ice cube tray to check if it was meth. "We'll know by the color change," she told Amrani, eyeing the squirt of reagent in the tray. As Amrani waited, Stamos-Buesig sprinkled another sample into a container of water, which she checked for fentanyl using a test strip.

The results indicated that it contained both meth and fentanyl, as Amrani had expected this time. Stamos-Buesig wondered aloud, based on the particular hue that the reagent had turned, if the drug might also contain heroin, which could take another sample and a squirt of another reagent to suss out.

Fentanyl is popping up in many kinds of drugs, but testing solely for fentanyl can miss other hazards. Stamos-Buesig has found that a drug believed to be ketamine — an anesthetic sometimes used recreationally — instead contained meth and cocaine. Her kit can identify a range of known drugs including meth, cocaine, oxycodone and heroin and also check for some adulterants like aspirin or sugar.