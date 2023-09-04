The same day he arrived on Maui to survey damage from the catastrophic wildfire that leveled the town of Lahaina, President Joe Biden made an important announcement that got far less attention.

Biden shared the news that he was appointing Robert Fenton as the government’s “chief federal response coordinator” for the disaster.

Fenton, based in Oakland, is the administrator for FEMA Region IX, which covers four western states, including Hawaii. He’s spent hundreds of harrowing hours responding to wildfires in Northern California, including the Tubbs Fire of 2017, which destroyed over 3,000 houses in Santa Rosa alone.

Having seen up close the effectiveness of their response to those disasters, Fenton asked a small team of Santa Rosa city officials to fly to Maui, to provide mutual aid to local officials.

Santa Rosa has lent its hard-earned expertise to survivors of numerous megafires since 2017. But the assistance provided in Hawaii last week by Jake Bayless, Paul Lowenthal, Adriane Mertens, Jesse Oswald and Joe Schiavone transcended earlier efforts.

According to FEMA spokesman Dave Passey, the Santa Rosa squad in Maui County was "handpicked" by Fenton, “because there’s an awareness of what they’ve done, how they’ve helped other communities. They’ve got an excellent playbook.”

“We’re not here to tell them how to do their jobs,” said Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal who was a member of the five-person crew that landed in Maui on Aug. 27, and spent six days on the island.

“We’re here to support them, to answer questions. Often times they’ll ask us, ‘Hey what should we be thinking about?’ And I’ve taken out my notes and agendas from 2017 and 2020, and I’m able to tell them what we were dealing with three weeks after the fire, a month after the fire. That helps them forecast and prepare for what they need to deal with next.”

Following the 2017 fires, Lowenthal led a task force responsible for debris removal, then served as a “recovery leader” in the wake of the wildfires that burned parts of the city in 2020.

During his six days in Hawaii, he was paired with the director of public works in Maui County, who is now “debris task force leader.” Lowenthal also worked closely with the official now serving as Maui County’s “chief of infrastructure.”

Bayless works in City Hall as an analyst and programmer. Oswald is Santa Rosa’s chief building officer.

Schiavone is Santa Rosa’s deputy director of water operations. Much of his time in Maui was spent highlighting “similarities to the situation we had” in Santa Rosa, “and the process we went through to get our water and sewer service back online.“

After a decade working for the city of Santa Rosa, Mertens took a job in 2021 as manager of communications and public affairs for Marin Water.

Six years ago, in the wake of the Tubbs Fire, she led a team of 15 in Santa Rosa’s Emergency Operations Center, dispensing information on evacuations, fire updates, road closures, shelters, water quality and much more.

Lahaina and Coffey Park similarities

In the devastation of Lahaina, Fenton and other FEMA officials saw parallels to the destruction of Coffey Park, where the Tubbs Fire razed 1,422 homes.

While Lahaina’s losses included more commercial buildings – shops, hotels, restaurants and other businesses – both communities sustained “tight, concentrated, significant, widespread damage,” said Passey.

When it came to removing debris “safely and properly,” and other elements of recovery, “Santa Rosa provided the best case study in the country.”

Asked to describe his role in Maui, Oswald said that it was simply “to come over and offer anything we had, while being very sensitive to the local culture and needs of a pretty heritage-rich community.”

The team’s message to their island counterparts: “We’re gonna give you everything we can conjure up from our bag of resources.”

One trove of such resources existed online. It was up to Bayless and Mertens to make that vital information available to Maui County – a Herculean digital feat.

Not long after the Tubbs Fire, Santa Rosa and Sonoma County collaborated to create SonomaCountyRecovers.org. A standalone site designed specifically for fire survivors, it helped with “all aspects” of recovery, said Mertens, from debris removal to step-by-step instruction on how to recover the vital documents they’d lost.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for those who’d lost everything to get their lives back, and to help them think about all the next steps to come.”

Much of her work in Hawaii was devoted to creating a similar platform for Maui County. Working with Bayless, they spent countless hours “migrating” content from SonomaCountyRecovers.org to its Hawaiian sibling, which will soon be up and running.