To ease the pain caused by high gasoline prices, the state of California has been sending Middle Class Tax Refund of $200 to $1,050 to eligible households.

Unfortunately, a portion of that amount has wound up in the hands of thieves.

The thefts have targeted Californians who received their grants in the form of a prepaid debit card distributed by the Money Network, a contractor for the state Franchise Tax Board. An undisclosed number of residents have reported that their card's account was drained by fraudsters after they started using it.

Some Californians said that their money was taken even before they activated the card, according to KGO, the ABC TV affiliate in San Francisco. And many of the victims who tried to reach Money Network for help couldn't get through, KGO reported.

Money Network didn't respond to a request for comment from The Times.

Andrew LePage, a spokesman for the Franchise Tax Board, said the board was aware that some recipients had filed fraud claims with Money Network, adding, "Under the terms of FTB's contract with Money Network the MCTR debit card program is expected to run with less than a 1% fraud rate, and currently Money Network reports that the rate is well below that level."

With more than 9 million cards issued, though, just 0.5% would still be a large number of victims — 45,000, representing potential losses of $9 million to more than $47 million.

"Given the size of the MCTR program, we anticipated the possibility of fraud," LePage said. "FTB and Money Network take all fraud claims seriously and will investigate each claim reported on an individual basis. We will ensure recipients get the payments that they're eligible for."

Here are some tips for protecting the money the state sent you, as well as what you should do if you think you've been victimized by scammers.

Why are prepaid cards vulnerable?

At least some of the Money Network cards have gone out without a security chip that would make it harder to steal the information stored on the card, such as the recipient's name, account number, the expiration date and the three-digit security code on the back. As a result, those cards are more susceptible to a technique called "skimming."

To use one of those cards at a retailer or restaurant, you have to swipe its magnetic strip through a card reader, then either enter your PIN into the reader or sign a copy of the receipt. But some card readers have been altered by thieves with a "skimmer" that collects the information on the magnetic strip. The thieves then use that information to make purchases with the card online, where no PIN or signature is required, draining the balance.

In some cases, thieves will also have hidden a pinhole camera to record the PINs entered into the keypad to go along with magnetic strip information captured by the skimmer.

"The whole secret to the prepaid debit card," said author and cybersecurity expert Adam Levin, "is that the holder is the owner, whoever may be holding it."

In other words, the card is designed to behave like cash, which can be passed from person to person. And having the information from the magnetic strip is akin to holding the card, at least when making transactions where the card doesn't have to be present.

This problem isn't unique to the tax refunds — skimming and other forms of fraud are potential problems for any prepaid card. For example, CBS News reported in 2021 that skimming devices used by thieves apparently targeting unemployment benefit debit cards were found at five ATMs near Thousand Oaks.

If you have a card with a security chip, you can make purchases just by tapping it on a card reader that's equipped to work that way. But those cards also come with magnetic strips because some businesses — for example, gas stations with older pumps that have built-in card readers — still rely on the strips to complete transactions. So they're potentially vulnerable to skimming as well.

And Levin noted that both types of cards are equally vulnerable to "e-skimming." That's when hackers load malicious software onto a retailer's website to capture the credit-card information typed in by shoppers. Sadly, he said, "there's absolutely no way for consumers to know it's happening." They'll find out only after their account is tapped by thieves.

Money Network and the FTB aren't revealing how fraudsters have been able to hijack some Californians' refund cards, and there may be other explanations besides skimming. For example, Levin said, card recipients' computers could have been infected with malware that recorded them entering their card information while making a purchase online.