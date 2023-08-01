Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 4 - 13, 2023

Learn about Snoopy’s trip to space, enjoy live music outdoors, dance at a DJ disco party and visit with farm animals while snacking on apple-inspired food at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 4

“Wild Things”: Artwork celebrating the natural world, with a percentage of sales benefiting the Safari West Wildlife Foundation. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Artwork by Carolyn Wilson, Suki Diamond, Diane Schoenrock and Stephen Heagan. Free. Through Aug. 26. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Poyntlyss Sistars: Rockin’ show band performs at Party on Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Rohnert Park. Free. More information at tinyurl.com/397r8r9s.

NorCal Brew Fest: Sonoma County Fair continues through Aug. 13, with a Brew Fest offering more than 50 different craft brews and ciders, plus live music by party band Wonder Bread 5. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59 to $69, including fair admission. More information at sonomacountyfair.com/pages/norcal-brew-fest.

O and The Riots: Live music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Friday Night Music Series on the patio at Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery, 389 Fourth St. E., Sonoma. Tickets, $15 at the door, include a glass of wine. More information at 707-933-3201, pdne.ws/3OEsU8n.

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble: Zydeco and blues at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza, Cloverdale. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, Aug. 5

CatVideoFest 2023: Real-life cat antics captured on video. Film screens at 1:30 p.m. at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. (Also 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 1 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol). Tickets are $10 to $12.25, with a percentage donated to Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County. More information at 707-525-8909, santarosacinemas.com/summerfield.

Mike Massimino: Former NASA astronaut and other guests discuss Snoopy’s continued role with NASA and how Snoopy went to space with Massimino. Event begins at 2 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Sold out. Massimino’s book signing and meet-and-greet starts at 3 p.m., included with museum admission of $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, pdne.ws/43SFAx1.

“Anticipating Abstract Expressionism”: Opening reception celebrates works by artists including Walter Kuhlman and Robert McChesney from 3 to 7 p.m. at Calabi Gallery, 456 10th St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through Sept. 30. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

“The Secret Life of Victorian Homes … As Told By Their Interiors”: New three-part series looks at how modern life changed the Victorian age in Petaluma. Petalumans of Yesteryear presentation begins at 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $16. Through Aug. 19. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Collective exhibition: Opening reception for the 26-member art show from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through Sept. 25. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Artists’ Talk: “Stars & Stripes: A Show on the American Flag” closes with a discussion of the works by local artists at 5:30 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

Just for Laughs Comedy Night: “Chicago Steve” Barkley headlines a show also featuring Pat McCoy and Gabriel Alexander. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Momotombo SF: Ten-piece band featuring former members of Santana and Malo perform Latin jazz and rock at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Gimme Gimme Disco: DJ dance party inspired by ABBA begins at 9 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $18. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Bodega Fire Big Event BBQ: Bodega Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17184 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Parade at 10:30 a.m., live music from 11 a.m., with country band Train Wreck Junction headlining at 2 p.m. Free; barbecue plates are $15 to $20. More information at 707-876-9438, bodegafire.org.