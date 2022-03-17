Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, March 18-27, 2022

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2022, 6:37AM
Rock out to a Grammy winner, enjoy some crab and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 18

Melissa Etheridge: The Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist brings her “One Way Out Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $59 and $79, VIP options $189 to $389. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Familiar Strangers Band: Americana music from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Saturday, March 19

Sonoma County Farm Bureau Crab Feed: The 32nd annual Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest kicks off with a reception and silent auction at 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Dinner and a live auction follow at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150. More information at 707-544-5575, sonomafb.org/crab-feed.

Harold López-Nussa Trio: Cuban pianist and rising star in Latin jazz performs at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Full COVID-19 vaccination required for ticket purchase. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at the222.org.

Duo Quartet: Chris Webster, Nina Gerber, Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones perform original music plus original takes on cover songs at 6:20 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Singer-songwriter Carly Thomas also performs. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $28. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Ukrainian benefit: Joyride performs classic rock, blues, country, jazz and original songs in a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees. Plus an art sale. Free admission from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center’s Backyard Stage, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Donations taken. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Patrick Ball: Celtic harpist and storyteller performs at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org

“Rach & the Hollywood Sound”: The Santa Rosa Symphony presents Rachmaninoff’s orchestral works together with works by Hollywood composers. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $24 to $91. Through Monday. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Cedric the Entertainer: “The Neighborhood” TV sitcom star and stand-up comedian performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/dining-entertainment.

Melvin Seals and JGB: Former keyboard player with the Jerry Garcia Band performs with his group at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $47.50 to $53. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, March 20

“Spark Plug to Snoopy 100 Years of Schulz”: New exhibit explores the artists who influenced “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz. The opening kicks off the centennial celebration of the cartoonist’s birth. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12, free for kids 3 and younger. Through Sept. 18. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Reflection — A Walk with Water”: Sebastopol filmmaker Emmett Brennan’s film screens as a curtain-raiser for the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival. Event begins at 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. An environmental stewardship forum follows. Tickets are $25. More information at sebastopolfilmfestival.org.

Monday, March 21

Spring Break Classes for Kids: In-person, online, weeklong and half-day classes in art, science, cooking, drawing, cartooning, ice skating and more at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa. Various dates and prices through March 25. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, March 22

Santa Rosa Zine Fest: Sonoma County Library and the Santa Rosa Zine Collective host virtual events daily through March 25. An in-person, outdoor Zine Fest is from 1-5 p.m. March 26 at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library, 150 Coddingtown Center. Free. More information and registration at sonomalibrary.org/blogs/news/zinefest2022.

“Bessie, Billie & Nina Pioneering Women in Jazz”: Vocalists Charenée Wade, Tahira Clayton and Vanisha Gould perform the music of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $35 and $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, March 23

Sonoma International Film Festival: The 25th annual event features live and virtual independent film screenings and events in Sonoma through March 27. Opens with the Sonoma Valley High School Media Arts Program Showcase with actor/director Karen Allen at 9 a.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission. More information at 707-933-2600, sonomafilmfest.org.

Thursday, March 24

Jill Hunting: Former Sonoma resident discusses her book “For Want of Wings — A Bird with Teeth and a Dinosaur in the Family,” part detective history and part memoir. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Free admission. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival: The 15th annual event runs through March 27 with live film screenings and events at venues in Sebastopol. Streaming events from March 28 to April 4. Opening night features “Tell Them We Were Here” at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Tickets are $25. More information at sebastopolfilmfestival.org.

Whiskey Family Band: Members of Poor Man’s Whiskey perform at 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Tickets are $20. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Friday, March 25

“Almost, Maine”: Romantic comedy covers the range of romantic experiences, from new love to lost love, as nine couples explore love in a remote town. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $26. Through April 10. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Classical music: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz perform works by Beethoven and contemporary composer Philip Glass at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival: Showcase of adventure sports cinematography and culture. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Moms With Bangs: Alternative/indie band performs at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Eject Button, Ladders and Plum. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets, at $10, benefit the Petaluma High School Trojan Tribune. More information at 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, March 26

Art workshop: “Making Art with Everyone” community art studio celebrates the opening weekend of Erik Scollon’s “Anything with a Hole … Is Also a Bead” exhibit. Free drop-in event is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. More information at 707-226-5991, ext. 24, bit.ly/3KLgdUp.

Artists’ reception: Group exhibit features an eclectic mix of new works by more than 10 artists plus vintage works by numerous others at Calabi Gallery, 456 10th St., Santa Rosa. Free reception from 3 to 7 p.m. Exhibit closes April 30. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

Laura Klein Trio: Healdsburg Jazz Music Series presents a mix of jazz standards, ballads, Latin grooves and original compositions from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

“Edie — Las Vegas Showgirl Unleashed”: Songs, stories, dance, comedy and videos showcase the semi-autobiographical look at a performer’s career. Live@6thStreet production starts at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

North Coast Comedy: Stand-up comic and actor Mike Betancourt headlines a comedy show also featuring Mike Whitaker and Greg Williams. Start time is 10:30 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, March 27

Bay Ensemble: Piano quartet performs chamber music at 2 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Poetry reading: Eleven Sonoma County poets share their works from 3 to 5 p.m. at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St. in Santa Rosa’s SOFA arts district. Free admission. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

New Year’s Eve in March: Rescheduled New Year’s Eve concert features San Francisco Symphony violinist Yun Chu and cellist Shu-Yi Pai plus pianist Elizabeth Walter performing classical music at 3 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $40 to $60. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

“The Last Nomad”: Somalia-born author Shugri Salh discusses her debut book detailing her early years living as a nomad before emigrating to North America and attending nursing school. Discussion and book signing begin at 3 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free admission. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony’s Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: “A Hermit Thrush at Eve'' features the works of female composers. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Aaron Westman, director. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $4 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

