Things to do in Sonoma County, March 18-27, 2022

Rock out to a Grammy winner, enjoy some crab and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 18

Melissa Etheridge: The Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist brings her “One Way Out Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $59 and $79, VIP options $189 to $389. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Familiar Strangers Band: Americana music from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Saturday, March 19

Sonoma County Farm Bureau Crab Feed: The 32nd annual Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest kicks off with a reception and silent auction at 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Dinner and a live auction follow at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150. More information at 707-544-5575, sonomafb.org/crab-feed.

Harold López-Nussa Trio: Cuban pianist and rising star in Latin jazz performs at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Full COVID-19 vaccination required for ticket purchase. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at the222.org.

Duo Quartet: Chris Webster, Nina Gerber, Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones perform original music plus original takes on cover songs at 6:20 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Singer-songwriter Carly Thomas also performs. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $28. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Ukrainian benefit: Joyride performs classic rock, blues, country, jazz and original songs in a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees. Plus an art sale. Free admission from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center’s Backyard Stage, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Donations taken. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Patrick Ball: Celtic harpist and storyteller performs at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org

“Rach & the Hollywood Sound”: The Santa Rosa Symphony presents Rachmaninoff’s orchestral works together with works by Hollywood composers. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $24 to $91. Through Monday. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Cedric the Entertainer: “The Neighborhood” TV sitcom star and stand-up comedian performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/dining-entertainment.

Melvin Seals and JGB: Former keyboard player with the Jerry Garcia Band performs with his group at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $47.50 to $53. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, March 20

“Spark Plug to Snoopy — 100 Years of Schulz”: New exhibit explores the artists who influenced “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz. The opening kicks off the centennial celebration of the cartoonist’s birth. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12, free for kids 3 and younger. Through Sept. 18. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Reflection — A Walk with Water”: Sebastopol filmmaker Emmett Brennan’s film screens as a curtain-raiser for the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival. Event begins at 1 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. An environmental stewardship forum follows. Tickets are $25. More information at sebastopolfilmfestival.org.

Monday, March 21

Spring Break Classes for Kids: In-person, online, weeklong and half-day classes in art, science, cooking, drawing, cartooning, ice skating and more at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa. Various dates and prices through March 25. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, March 22

Santa Rosa Zine Fest: Sonoma County Library and the Santa Rosa Zine Collective host virtual events daily through March 25. An in-person, outdoor Zine Fest is from 1-5 p.m. March 26 at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library, 150 Coddingtown Center. Free. More information and registration at sonomalibrary.org/blogs/news/zinefest2022.