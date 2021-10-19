Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 22-31, 2021

Several celebrities visit Sonoma County over the next 10 days, including comic/actress Wanda Sykes, poet Billy Collins and country music star Dwight Yoakam. Local bands and Halloween events add to the upcoming entertainment lineup.

Friday, Oct. 22

Halloween double feature: Alexander Valley Film Festival Drive-In Series presents “The Addams Family” and “Scream” beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Tickets are $30 per car in advance, $35 at the gate, $5 a car for students and $12 for individual tickets. More information at bit.ly/3vngmXI.

Levi Lloyd and Friends: Sonoma County blues guitarist performs 7 - 9 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. The local legend has played with B.B. King and John Lee Hooker, among others. Free admission. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wanda Sykes: Emmy-nominated actress, stand-up comic and author appears at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 - $79.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Zero: Bay Area alternative pop/rock/reggae band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma (and also Oct. 24). Tickets are $42. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Billy Collins: The critically acclaimed poet and Guggenheim fellow appears at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35 and $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Oct. 25

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Halloween-themed arts and crafts for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers, plus a viewing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Costumes encouraged, with trick-or-treating at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $7 per child, free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Trivia Night: Bar trivia features brainteasers, audio and picture rounds. Play for prizes at 7 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Art exhibit: More than 20 member artists are featured through Nov. 1 at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Exhibit includes fine woodwork and lapidary by Kent Parker. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. More information at 996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Cult Film Series: Costume contest and double feature presentation of “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” and “Frankenstein: The Man Who Made a Monster.” Event begins at 7 p.m. at Roxy Stadium 14 Cinemas, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-525-8909, santarosacinemas.com.

Virtual comedy show: Comedians Alec Mapa, Kevin Camia, Nina Gosiengfiao and Chris Thigpen celebrate Filipino American History Month with virtual laughs from 7 - 8 p.m. Tickets are $28 per household. Benefits Sonoma County Filipino American National Historical Society scholarship program. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

“Mackenzie Beth”: 6th Street Studio Teen Players present a mean girls retelling of the classic Shakespearean tragedy “Macbeth,” with vocal work, acting and adaptation to fit a contemporary high school setting. Opens 7:30 p.m. at 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15, free for children under 2. Through Oct. 30. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, Oct. 29

Stephen Prutsman: Award-winning San Francisco pianist performs a classical/jazz solo concert, “Bach & Forth,” at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at the222.org.

Halloween Covers Show: Sixth annual show returns with bands covering the classics of Blondie, Daft Punk, GBH, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and others. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán: Renowned regional Mexican music group presents its worldwide tour at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The center’s youth mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra, also performs. Tickets are $51 - $106, $206 for the Meet & Greet. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Cirque du Sebastopol: Heavy metal and mariachi band Metalachi featured at Cirque du Sebastopol at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, bit.ly/3pfnS63.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Dia de los Muertos: Finale event features Ballet Folklorico Jazmin, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra youth mariachi ensemble and a lowrider car show, plus crafts and art vendors, food and music. Activities are 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green, McClelland and Market streets, with a traditional indiginous blessing ceremony and dance by Danza Xantotl at dusk, followed by an electric candlelight procession. Free admission. More information at diademuertoswindsor.org/2021-events.

The Pulsators: Halloween party, costume contest and CD release party runs 6 - 10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Band performs rock, rhythm and blues, reggae and funk. $10 admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Halloweird”: North Bay Cabaret entertainment, from circus acts and burlesque to drag and comedy, plus live music with The Crux and Van Goat, tarot readings, photo booth and more. Costumes encouraged. Doors open at 7 p.m., variety show at 8 p.m., dance party at 10 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 - $35. More information at bit.ly/3vqBah3.

THUGZ: Come in costume for classic jams, rock and psychedelic originals with Tribal Hippie Under Ground Zone from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $22. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Dwight Yoakam: The country singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $79.50 - $89.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/events/dwight-yoakam.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Halloween Old School Party: SambaDá performs Afro-Brazilian samba-reggae-funk music, plus costume contest with cash prizes, DJ Will Banks and food by Flavors of Brazil. Event is 1 - 6 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 - $30, free for kids 12 and younger, $18 for food. More information at 510-332-5250, brownpapertickets.com/event/5239108.