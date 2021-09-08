Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 10-19, 2021

Comedy shows, a Broadway musical performance and a concert featuring legendary surf rockers The Beach Boys are on the agenda this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Sept. 10

“Cry It Out”: First day to see this comedic performance at Cinnabar Theater about an unlikely friendship between two women, one a Manhattan lawyer and the other a born-and-bred Long Islander and college dropout, when each is marooned at home with an infant. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for students or military members. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org.

Movies at the Green: Pack a picnic and watch “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” outside on the lawn at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 or free for children 12 and under. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, bit.ly/3ngxNHl.

Saturday, Sept. 11

“Dancing into the Next 60 Years”: Square and round dancing at Monroe Hall hosted by Circle ‘N Squares. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. 1400 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit circlensquares.com.

Billy Hart Quartet: First of two consecutive nights of performances by jazz band Billy Hart Quartet at The 222. Shows start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $35. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit the222.org.

“Patty from HR: A Zoom with a View”: Last night to see this theater performance starring Michael Phillis at Main Stage West. Show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets start at $20. 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com.

Drive-in movie: Watch the 1992 movie “Wayne’s World” from the comfort of your car at this drive-in event hosted by the Alexander Valley Film Society at the Citrus Fair Fairgrounds. Advance tickets are $30 per car or $5 for students. For more information, visit bit.ly/2WVKxbZ.

“Paint, Fiber, Glass”: First day to see this exhibit featuring artists Nancy Kennedy, Thomas Burgard and Krista Flood at Gualala Arts. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and continues through Sept. 26, with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Chamber Music Concert: Concert featuring chamber musicians at the JAMI Amphitheater. Show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. 46501 Old Stage Road, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

Friday, Sept. 17

The Beach Boys: Performance by legendary surf rockers The Beach Boys at the Green Music Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hbAbM1.

“Toque Tercero Flamenco”: Flamenco performance featuring dancers, guitar and singing at Cucina Toscana. Dinner and show start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10. 305 Harbor Drive, Sausalito. For more information, visit bit.ly/2YFMSbq.

Saturday, Sept. 18

“Double Trouble”: First day to see this art exhibit featuring work by Enrique Chagoya and Kara Maria at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. An opening reception is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hdXX9U.

Boz Scaggs: Performance by blues musician Boz Scaggs at the Green Music Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3yS3Orq.

North Coast Comedy: Victory House Restaurant turns into a comedy club for dinner and a show hosted by Total Bern Productions and North Coast Comedy. Doors open for dinner at 9:15 p.m. and the show starts at 10:15 p.m. Tickets are $20. 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit totalbern.com/events.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Sharyn Paquette: Live music performance by local singer/songwriter Sharyn Paquette at HopMonk Tavern. Show starts at 12:30 p.m. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit hopmonk.com.

Broadway Under the Stars: Last night to see this performance of songs from Broadway musicals by Transcendence Theatre Company at Jack London State Historic Park. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

“Back to Bluegrass”: Bring cushions or stadium chairs to this performance featuring bluegrass band Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands and Americana band Trouble Town at Occidental Center for the Arts. Show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $24 for members and $29 for nonmembers. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.