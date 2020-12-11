Subscribe

Third arrest made in killings of boys, 11 and 14, in Union City

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 10, 2020, 8:25PM
Updated 2 hours ago

UNION CITY, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a third suspect in the killings of two young boys who were shot at an elementary school parking lot last year in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Carlos Gilberto Zepeda, 20, was arrested last week on charges that he participated in the killings of 11-year-old Kevin Hernandez and 14-year-old Sean Withington, the East Bay Times reported Thursday.

Zepeda faces two murder counts as well as related gang charges and gun enhancements, the newspaper said. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Alameda County authorities previously arrested Jason Cornejo, 18, and a then-17-year-old boy from Hayward who remains in juvenile court on the same charges.

Investigators have linked the November 2019 shooting to a longstanding dispute between two street gangs in the Union City area, where the killings occurred.

Police said the minivan the young victims were in was “riddled with bullets.” At the scene, police eventually recovered 36 rifle bullet casings and six 9mm handgun bullet casings, the newspaper said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine