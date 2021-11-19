Third Street Cinemas in Santa Rosa closed for good

The Third Street Cinemas in downtown Santa Rosa is closed permanently after offering second-run movies at discount prices for a decade and a half.

“We never reopened after the pandemic. That theater was always marginal,” said Dan Tocchini, CEO of Santa Rosa Entertainment Group, which owns Airport Stadium 12, Roxy Stadium 14 and Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa.

Patrons who wanted inexpensive entertainment balked at paying for parking downtown, Tocchini explained.

“Our lease would’ve been up next year, so we decided now not to renew it,” he said.

Tocchini said the Third Street property is owned by a Marin County developer, who was not immediately available for comment on the future of the site.

Santa Rosa Entertainment Group operates 90 screens throughout California. The company also gave up its lease on the Raven Film Center in Healdsburg last year. Tocchini said he’s also contemplating the closure of a four-plex cinema his company operates in Monterey.

Before the Third Street Cinemas opened, the site was the home of UA Cinemas.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.