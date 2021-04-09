This 2017 letter notified the City of Windsor about Dominic Foppoli’s inappropriate behavior

In 2017, a person who had rented the guesthouse at his winery, Christopher Creek Winery, notified the town of another disturbing encounter with Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli. Foppoli has been accused of sexual assault by four women, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

The letter has been obtained by The Press Democrat and the San Francisco Chronicle through the California Public Records Act

The person alleged Foppoli invited himself to dinner at the guesthouse in 2013, made two tasting room employees take off their underwear and wear “blanket togas,” and later tried to remove a guest’s bathing suit by the hot tub.

In the email to then-Mayor Debora Fudge, the person alleged Foppoli had a “predatory nature” and had engaged in “abuse of power.”

“It was choreographed so well, it seemed like he had pulled this stunt many times before. None of the women gave consent for him to starting pulling off their underwear or bathing suit. None of us requested more alcohol as he secretly topped off our drinks. Several of us were very upset and shaken by the violation we felt at his hands and the pressure to accommodate him as the owner of the winery we were staying at,” the person wrote.

Their name was redacted from the email by town officials.

READ THE 2017 EMAIL SENT TO WINDSOR MAYOR DEBORA FUDGE:

2017 complaint to Mayor Debora Fudge.