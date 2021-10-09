Fort Bragg offers historic architecture and ancient history

Many of us like to take advantage of the outdoor wonders in our own neighborhoods. And our North Coast neighborhood is vast, with no shortage of spots to walk through the surf while hunting for shells, kayak, hike, picnic and dine, all while soaking in magnificent ocean views.

Just outside our immediate Sonoma County neighborhood is Fort Bragg in Mendocino County, the official gateway to the California Coastal National Monument, home to unique Glass Beach, accessible from Noyo Headlands Park.

Surprisingly enough, Glass Beach was the town dump back in the 1940s. The trash is now treasure which has morphed into artistic-looking weathered beach glass and rusty relics of the past. Although taking home sea glass is discouraged, it’s still a treat for the eyes.

In Fort Bragg, the whole of which is designated a California Historic Landmark, stroll along the avenues and you’ll see an abundance of historic architecture, art galleries and museums, such as the Guest House Museum and the Mendocino Coast Model Railroad and Navigation Company, which preserves the history of the logging industry that formed towns like this.

There are also two locations of the Noyo Center for Marine Science, which features the melding of science, art and technology with its interactive exhibits. (Check the websites in the factbox for museum hours.)

Natural attractions

Aside from the galleries and museums, Fort Bragg has natural attractions, physical evidence of the force of the Earth’s natural processes on the landscape for millions of years. When meandering along these rugged coastal crags, a guide book can help tell you what your seeing. Two specific to the area are “Shaping the Sonoma-Mendocino Coast: Exploring the Coastal Geology of Northern California” by geologist Thomas E. Cochrane and “Roadside Geology of Northern California” by David D. Alt and Donald W. Hyndman.

The sea cliffs of Northern California are the frontlines of the North American tectonic plate. State beaches, like Schooner Gulch and Russian Gulch, contain many geologic wonders, as well as fossil finds which have been documented by paleontologists. It’s mind- boggling to think that the bluffs here were once situated at the bottom of the ocean!

The area is made up of what geologists call the Franciscan complex, a collection of volcanic and sedimentary rocks that formed in the ocean’s locale. Over millions of years, the grains of sedimentary rocks like shale and graywacke sandstone formed mud and sand deposits on the ocean floor. Violent volcanic basalts stirred up and out to form “pillows.” Some of the resulting magma developed into islands. After that, immense heat and pressure, plus mafic greenstone, formed our California State Rock, serpentinite.

The seafloor was an accumulation of billions of tiny marine organisms which later morphed into limestone and chert. As Steve Cardimona, Earth science professor at Mendocino College said, “The chert rock is made from the shells of microscopic plankton (such as radiolarian and diatoms) from the deep ocean ecosystem.” That plankton includes a variety of organisms that provide an essential source of food to many sea creatures.

While hiking the coastal cliffs, keep an eye out for fossils. Not far from Fort Bragg is Russian Gulch State Park, where fossils from a group of clams have been identified. These clams drilled into sediments and rocks in the intertidal zone, the area between high and low tides. The fossils were revealed on the bedrock at a distance from the ocean, which told geologists that the area had once been the sea floor.

Much of the California coast, including the Russian Gulch area, is characterized by gradually sloping land features called marine terraces, which extend to the east. These marine terraces sometimes have a stair-step look to them and are said to have formed from the uplift of the land’s face during geologic processes, concurrent with the ebb and flow of the sea over time. Geologists believe these marine terraces demonstrate that rocks such as shales, sandstones and conglomerates are most likely from the cretaceous age 65-135 million years ago!

Other fossils in the Russian Gulch area include corals and marine snails. Just 30 miles south of Fort Bragg at Schooner Gulch, a diversity of fossils have been discovered.

In the U.S. Department of the Interior publication of the Geological Survey, “Age of the Skooner Gulch Formation, Mendocino County, California,” by Warren O. Addicott, Mollusk fossils from about 5 million to 23 million years ago have been identified near Point Arena, south of Fort Bragg, the late marine biologist Warren O. Addicott wrote in the U.S. Department of the Interior publication of the Geological Survey, “Age of the Skooner Gulch Formation, Mendocino County, California.”

Also unearthed in the vicinity are clam fossils, which have become evident after recurring geologic activity. Even more interesting was the discovery of a cheek tooth of desmostylus, an extinct hippopotamus-type herbivorous mammal that lived 7 to 28 million years ago. The animal, thought to be about 6 feet long, is believed to have been a hooved, aquatic mammal that lived in the shallow waters of coastal regions where it would have spent its time wading near pine and palm trees, along with the huge seals of the time. It had tusks and a small tail. Fossils from desmostylus have been identified in San Jose, California, and along the northern Pacific Rim from Washington to Baja California as well as in Hokkaido, Japan.

Other fossils that have been found over the years include the chlamydoselachidae, an ancient shark related to today’s frilled shark, and fossils of an extinct genus of pinniped, such as seals and walruses.

Make it a goal to scout your surroundings with fresh eyes. California’s unstable land features are constantly changing due to earthquakes, erosion or, sometimes, road construction, which all play a part in bringing new finds to the light of day. Paleontologists say it’s possible to find ancient fossils atop the local bluffs, since constant weather and wave activity is minimal up top compared to in the agitated seas below. Plus, walking the bluffs will keep you from dangerous sneaker waves along the coastlines.

Kathleen Scavone writes about parks, hikes and the North Coast outdoors for The Press Democrat and other publications.