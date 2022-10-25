Seeking leniency in a fraud case, a defense attorney portrayed his client as a virtuous contractor who reluctantly came to Sonoma County to help those who lost homes in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Damage exceeded the capabilities of Tulare-based Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing, but Salvador Chiaramonte’s family urged him to reconsider a decision not to get involved, his attorney claimed.

He placed a cap on the number of Sonoma County clients, but Chiaramonte was inundated by requests for help and rebuilds weren’t completed. Poor weather and government’s inability to respond to the fire and recovery didn’t help matters.

The argument for leniency, which ultimately failed, is outlined in a 70-page mitigation brief filed Oct. 20.

Mitigation brief in the Chiaramonte fraud case asks court for leniency

It was publicly presented Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court when Chiaramonte and his family were expected to be sentenced in their fraud case involving at least 16 Tubbs Fire victims.

In April, a plea deal was reached that provided a controversially light sentence. But, following the argument for leniency, Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Troye Shaffer overruled the plea deal and opened the doors to a jury trial and a lengthier sentence if convicted.

Shaffer took exception to the scope of unfinished homes and a seemingly lack of remorse from Chiaramonte, who appeared to place blame on other parties.

“In the midst of a sentencing, defense counsel decided to air their grievances,” Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney David Kim said after Monday’s decision.

The mitigation brief expands Monday’s argument by defense attorney Ron Irwin, who spent about 30 minutes arguing before Shaffer in court.

“It is important to demonstrate the stark contrast between the man described by the prosecution and media as a thief and fraud, and the man from Tulare County who is seen as a community leader, philanthropist and a businessman whose integrity and honesty has been unquestioned and beyond reproach for almost 40 years,” Irwin wrote.

In May 2019, Chiaramonte Construction became the first contractor accused by Tubbs Fire survivors of negligence and fraud during the massive rebuild across Santa Rosa.

The blaze sparked Oct. 8, 2017, and wiped out 5,643 structures and killed 22 people.

Prosecutors and victims alleged the Chiaramonte family made unfulfilled promises to rebuild homes. Property owners presented allegations of fraud and negligence in May 2019 and criminal charges were filed in July 2020.

Prosecutors said the defendants had signed roughly 40 construction contracts following the Tubbs Fire. The criminal complaint lists 16 victims.

In April, Salvador Chiaramonte pleaded no contest to 13 counts of diverting funds of at least $1,000 and one count of theft from an elder or dependent adult. His wife, Pamela Chiaramonte, and their daughter, Amy Perry, each pleaded no contest to one count of diversion of funds.

The defense has long maintained Chiaramonte was a legitimate businessman who only got in over his head.

The mitigation brief emphasizes Chiaramonte’s Christian upbringing and ascension in the home repair business. It includes testimonials from past clients, including the city of Visalia, expressing satisfaction with Chiaramonte’s work.

There are references to charity work, including a 2006 venture to Colombia to rebuild homes for flood victims and a 2009 trip to help people in El Salvador. Such dedication played a role in him helping victims of the Tubbs Fire, the defense argued.

“For him, it was about helping the people, just as he had in Colombia in 2006, El Salvador in 2009 and regularly with nonprofit and volunteer projects in his own community,” Irwin wrote. “Nevertheless, for Sal Chiaramonte, Chiaramonte Construction and the people who hired him, this is where the collision of good intentions, pure motives and unforeseen circumstances would collide into a compounded tragedy.”

Following Monday’s hearing, Richard Freedman, an attorney representing 15 families and individuals suing Chiaramonte in civil court, described Irwin’s presentation as “the biggest batch of (expletive) I’ve ever heard.”

“She was saying, ‘I don’t agree with what you’re saying. It doesn’t fit with other things that I know, and I’m not seeing remorse, regret, or an acceptance of responsibility,’” he said of Shaffer’s decision.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court Dec. 15 to schedule a jury trial.

Press Democrat reporter Austin Murphy contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi