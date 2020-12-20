This family’s traditions blend Old World, modern holiday customs

Christmas traditions highlight the holiday season for Heidi Cullen, who blends Old World customs with modern-day celebrations. From her Christmas tree to her Christmas Eve menu, everything is beautifully orchestrated.

For Cullen, who grew up in the East Bay in Orinda and the Montclair neighborhood of Oakland but spent numerous summers in Germany, the holidays are an ideal time to showcase her European heritage and her love of Christmas. “I was raised in both countries with a German mom,” said Cullen, 55, who speaks six German dialects. “German was my first language.”

Her holiday efforts begin with her Christmas tree, positioned in the front window of her El Verano home in Sonoma Valley. A tiny Christmas tree ornament crafted from felt and embellished with star-shaped sequins is among the hundreds hanging from a Douglas fir carefully trimmed for the season.

“It’s the pillar of our tree, that little green Christmas tree I made in kindergarten,” Cullen said. “It’s one of my favorites.” The shape is sewn together with red thread, each stitch uniformly spaced.

The handcrafted ornament she made at age 5 is especially sentimental. It connects her to her late mother, Ingeborg Cullen, who taught her the fine art of stitchery. It evokes a treasured memory, like countless others on the tree. Cullen’s collection includes some 500 ornaments, many in their original boxes, with the original packing cotton and ornament hooks.

“Each ornament has such a significant story to it,” said Cullen, a water aerobics and yoga instructor who also leads private hiking groups. “I basically spend the whole time putting ornaments on the tree crying. The older I get, it gets more sentimental for me.”

The single mother of two teenage daughters said her girls are accustomed to her reaction. Lindsey, 17, and Natalie, 14, understand that each ornament has meaning, from the glittery stars they made from aromatic cinnamon dough as little girls to the antique decorations shared through generations.

The display includes several ornaments passed down from the teens’ paternal great-grandmother, including vintage angels, a wooden cat handmade by their uncle, and a delicately crafted scroll saw ornament depicting a reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh made by a beloved family friend.

“So many people have come in and out of my life the past 55 years and before, and that’s all on my tree,” Cullen said. Among the treasured keepsakes are stained glass ornaments made in the 1970s by her late father, James Cullen: a sleigh, candle and bell.

Also on display are the delicate handblown ornaments he gave to Cullen’s mother in the 1950s, when he was an Army medic in Germany. The fragile decorations — a guitar, bell, mushroom and three churches — once hung on a Christmas tree at his Army base. Lovestruck, and in an area devastated by bombings during World War II, “My dad took the ornaments off the tree to give my mom for Christmas,” Cullen said.

The couple met when Ingeborg was employed at a bank in the historic Bavarian town of Würzburg, where James waited outside the steps to greet her. Although he was from the states, he was of German descent and spoke the language. “He always had a passion for the German culture and language. He may as well have been a German,” his daughter said.

Ornaments memorializing her parents include a handblown silver Volkswagen Beetle that Cullen bought after her mother died in 2015. Cullen hoped to inherit her mother’s VW, but instead it was willed to a mechanic to sell. Cullen’s ornament is a tiny replica of her mother’s car. “It was my way of getting the VW,” Cullen said, laughing.

The family’s handcrafted silver spire tree topper, a German “spitze,” was purchased for Cullen by her mother in Rothenburg, a medieval village in Bavaria widely known for producing exquisite Christmas decorations. “It’s so delicate, and all handblown,” Cullen said. “It’s beautiful.”

Their tree is ever evolving. “Every year we add a new ornament,” Cullen said. The day she and her daughters were trimming their Christmas tree, the teens discovered a tiny abandoned bird nest — possibly a hummingbird’s nest — in a maple tree in their front yard; it’s now on display along with the sentimental ornaments on their tree.

The tree is the centerpiece of the family’s holiday celebrations. Although festivities are limited this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cullen always makes the traditional German punch her Opa (grandfather) prepared. Ingredients include tea, red and white wines, cinnamon sticks, spices and “a lot of rum,” she said.