This flu season is different. Here is how to prepare

One silver lining of the last two winters is that the flu, which typically sends hundreds of thousands of Americans to the hospital each year and causes tens of thousands of deaths, was not as severe as it has been in years past. Peter Palese, a microbiologist and flu expert at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said there were 100 times fewer infections, hospitalizations and deaths from influenza last season than in average flu seasons.

But when compared with last fall, life is more back to normal — kids are in classrooms, workers are in offices and more people are planning to travel over the holidays. This is raising questions about how bad this flu season could get. To help you prepare and know what to expect, we asked two infectious disease physicians, a microbiologist and a pediatrician to weigh in.

Do we know how bad this year’s flu season will be?

“We don’t have a crystal ball,” said Dr. Lisa L. Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention at the Johns Hopkins Health System. But for hints of what to expect, scientists have been watching the Southern Hemisphere, where flu season is now wrapping up. And the good news is that the flu season has been relatively mild there, Maragakis said — so ours might be, too.

Yet there are reasons to be worried as well. “When you look across the years, more serious and more severe flu seasons often follow light ones,” Maragakis said. That’s likely because of how the flu evolves and how susceptible people are to the strains circulating during the next season. Since we’ve had two light years in a row, we could be in for a bad year if the flu starts spreading, she said. (Cases are already starting to crop up in the United States, but for the most part, levels remain minimal to low — consistent with what we saw around this time last year.)

In a study published on a preprint server in August that has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh used mathematical modeling to predict how severe the upcoming flu season might be based on this increased susceptibility. They reported that if flu and flu vaccination levels are typical of prior years, 102,000 more Americans than average could be hospitalized with influenza — a 20% increase.

Another consideration is that COVID-19 precautions, like masking and social distancing, which also help to prevent the spread of the flu, aren’t being used now as much as they were. “There’s a lot more commingling, kids are back in school, mask mandates have been lifted,” said Dr. Soniya Gandhi, an infectious disease physician at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. So once the flu starts spreading, it may sweep easily through the population.

Also, ironically, the fact that the flu was so mild in the Southern Hemisphere could work against us. Scientists analyze Southern Hemisphere flu activity to determine which strains of the virus to include in flu vaccines in the United States, but when the flu is mild there, “we don’t have as much opportunity to see what strains are circulating,” Maragakis said. “If a different strain suddenly appears than the ones that we included in the vaccine, we could have a vaccine mismatch, and that leads to a more severe flu season.”

How well do our flu vaccines work?

Because the flu virus changes so rapidly, and most flu vaccines are grown slowly and somewhat imprecisely in chicken eggs, the strains we get vaccinated against are sometimes not what our bodies end up encountering, Palese said. And because of that, flu vaccines are not as effective as some other vaccines that protect against viral illnesses. During the 2019-20 flu season, for instance, those who received the flu vaccine were only 39% less likely than people who didn’t receive the vaccine to develop influenza. Two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, on the other hand, reduce symptomatic illness from COVID-19 by more than 90%, and two doses of the measles vaccine provide 97% protection.

That being said, Palese added, the best thing you can do to protect yourself from the flu is to get a vaccine. “That’s the only thing that really makes a difference.”

Who should get a flu vaccine?

With rare exceptions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine. People with egg allergies can still get flu shots, although those with life-threatening allergies to other vaccine ingredients, like gelatin or antibiotics, should not.

Gandhi emphasized that pregnant people should get a flu shot this year because they are more likely than others to get severely ill with the flu. “Flu shots have been given to millions of pregnant people over the years, and they are safe,” Gandhi said. By getting flu vaccines, pregnant people also protect their babies, because flu-fighting antibodies are passed to the infant and provide protection after they are born. (The same is likely to be true for the COVID vaccines.)