This hidden flaw in California homes can cause major earthquake destruction

It is a housing design common across California: single-family homes with living spaces atop garages.

But seismic experts are now raising alarms about this style, saying it is vulnerable to collapse in a major earthquake.

The homes are at risk because the weight of the living space — which is held up on either side of the garage door by skinny, flimsy supports that can bend or break in a quake — can cause the room to come crashing down.

Because the ground story has already been weakened by a missing wall — where the garage door sits — and is top-heavy because it's overlaid by an upper story, this type of house is called a soft-story home. Such dwellings built before 2000 are vulnerable, experts say.

"If they have full collapse, that's an 8- or 9-foot drop. … The house is dropping with all the furniture flying around in it," said structural engineer Janiele Maffei, chief mitigation officer with the California Earthquake Authority and president of the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute.

"It's just really serious, and [could result in] hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. It could be a total loss as well," she said.

The risk is similar to that of apartment buildings where carports or garages on the ground floor are held up by weak columns. A number of cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, require soft-story apartments to be retrofitted.

Soft-story homes, however, have flown under the radar. They're not subject to mandatory retrofit laws. And a number of single-family, wood-frame homes have withstood California's recent earthquakes reasonably well; they have generally held up if they're firmly attached to the foundation, are well-supported on all sides and don't straddle both sides of a rupturing earthquake fault.

In the magnitude 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake in 2019, single-story homes with an earthquake-resistant slab foundation that didn't have that "huge, great room where everybody's taken out all the walls actually performed very well," avoiding major structural damage, Maffei said.

In addition, experts have devoted more resources to addressing another seismic defect in single-family homes. That problem involves houses built before 1979 that have a handful of steps above the ground. They are at risk because they're attached to the foundation by a short flimsy wall known as a "cripple wall," which leaves the house vulnerable to snapping off the foundation when shaken. The fix costs about $5,000 in Southern California and $6,000 in Northern California.

There are other suggested retrofits for certain types of single-family houses, such as those built on hillsides or steep slopes and mobile homes.

Another earthquake risk is the collapse of brick chimneys built before 1995, which can kill or seriously injure residents and pets. The safest option for most older chimneys is to demolish all or a portion of the stack, although some can be deemed safe if certain criteria are met, officials say.

The earthquake safety risk in soft-story homes is significant; they can crush people inside a garage. Even if the home's occupants are not hurt, the damage could financially ruin a homeowner.

Retrofitting soft-story homes costs much more than fixing an unbraced "cripple wall": $14,000 to $28,000. But the process has become simpler — and perhaps even a little cheaper recently.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency published pre-engineered retrofit plans in October 2019 that allow many homeowners to implement seismic strengthening on soft-story houses without a structural engineer, saving a couple of thousand dollars.

And now, California is launching a limited pilot program, called Earthquake Soft-Story, that will offer select homeowners grants of up to $13,000 to help fund a retrofit. FEMA is providing $5 million, which is enough to help 375 homeowners.

"Hundreds of thousands of Californians are living in a soft-story structure that is a prime candidate for a retrofit," Glenn Pomeroy, chief executive of the California Earthquake Authority, said in a statement.

"As recent earthquakes in both California and the other side of the world remind us, older homes built before building codes were strengthened are much more likely to be badly damaged in an earthquake," Pomeroy said. "But action taken now can prevent catastrophic loss that could result from the next damaging earthquake."

Although a retrofit is not a small financial undertaking, repairing or replacing a damaged home would be far more expensive — and could take years. Owners forced out of their homes would still need to make mortgage payments while the home is being repaired or rebuilt.