This impending state regulation could have huge implications for fire safety and development

Coalition of fire experts: We have major concerns

The tension between development and safety in fire-prone areas is a hot-button issue in Northern California and my inbox.

A major factor that extends beyond a proposed project’s property lines is how new businesses and more people affect everyone’s ability to evacuate when the next big fire sparks.

Just last month, a judge blocked Lake County’s plans for a new luxury resort that failed to convincingly take into account how an extra 4,000 people on the roads might impact a fire evacuation in the area.

So, for today’s column, I want to focus on the state fire regulations going through a revamp that could dictate the landscape, literally, for years to come.

It’s a complex issue, which means I’m going to focus on just one piece of it -- a piece that has raised alarms for some fire professionals.

Since 1991, there have been baseline safety standards for development in fire-prone areas managed by the state. As California faced increased wildfire threat, the legislature in 2018 expanded these rules -- the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection’s minimum fire safe regulations -- to very high fire hazard areas overseen by local jurisdictions, too.

This triggered a general makeover for the 30-year-old regulations that has led to 18 months of fierce debate and landed in a place that, according to a number of fire experts, weakens, rather than strengthens, safety standards.

The big fear: It could jeopardize safe escape from wildfires in the future.

“These regulations fail to provide adequate standards or State oversight and enforcement to ensure the safety of firefighters and civilians for firefighting and evacuation,” a group of wildfire professionals wrote about the latest draft to the Board of Forestry in a January letter.

Of particular concern are proposed changes to rules affecting the conditions and specifications of existing roads. Your eyes probably glossed over reading that sentence, but bear with me because the devil really is in the details.

Under current standards, new construction in the designated fire-prone areas is only allowed on dead-end roads less than a mile long and roads that are at least 20 feet wide (to allow safe passage for fleeing residents and responding fire trucks).

The latest draft of the new regulations would lower the threshold for development to 14-foot roads and eliminate the limit on dead-end road length all together. (None of these rules apply to post-fire rebuilds or roads used only for mining, agriculture or timber.)

“It is a significant reduction,” says David Hillman, retired CalFire deputy director, who cautions against the notion that it’s easy for cars to just pull over when passing on narrower roads.

“You add a fire environment to that same situation, you've got blind panic. You've got engines trying to get into the fire, and people running for their lives to come out. That’s when it gets bad.”

“If you have a road that is any less than 20 feet wide, it's nearly impossible to get fire trucks going one way and people coming the other direction to get out safely,” he adds.

Hillman, who spent 38 years at CalFire and helped develop the original standards in the early 1990s, notes those exact sticky situations are what led to setting the standards in the first place.

To Hillman, the current situation presents “a real conflict.”

“In one hand, the governor is spending a significant amount of money to bolster his firefighting forces, which I applaud actively,” he told me, “but on the other hand, his Board of Forestry is proposing to reduce the safety standards of those firefighters’ ability to go in and suppress the fire.”

Indeed, nightmare traffic jams during evacuations from wildfires in recent years underscore the deadly consequences of inadequate escape options.

The change would only apply to existing roads, and the rules for development on new roads would actually be stricter, with dead-end roads limited to a half-mile, for example.

But, when thinking about the implications for evacuation, experts point out the majority of new development happens on existing roads or on new roads that rely on existing roads.

Small changes like these can make a big difference as evidenced by the months-long back and forth over the details. A first draft of the new regulations, which drew, in part, from recommendations by fire chiefs around the state, actually strengthened the current road standards, but it faced staunch protest from other stakeholders, including some local officials, developers, and such groups as the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) and the California State Association of Counties (CSAC).