This is how much money you need to be ‘happy’ in California, study says

It’s long been said that “money can’t buy happiness,“ yet the number-crunchers at finance website GOBankingRates this week said California residents need to make more money than almost every other state in the country to find that subjective state-of-mind.

The Golden State requires a minimum salary of $145,635 to be happy, according to the website’s list published Wednesday showing “What Is the Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State.”

For the list, GOBankingRates cited a 2018 study by Purdue University published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour that said “the ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000.”

Taking $105,000 as the baseline, GOBankingRates said it factored in each state’s cost-of-living index, or the cost needed to cover basic expenses like food, shelter, transportation, and health care. The list also included unemployment rates for many states for informational purposes.

California’s costly ranking means that it requires $40,000 more in salary than the national average.

“California’s notoriously high cost of living is on display here,” lead GoBankingRates writer Gabrielle Olya noted.

Only Hawaii ($195,300) and Massachusetts ($157,395) required a higher salary than California, which was listed in front of New York ($142,485) and Alaska ($131,775).

Mississippi required the lowest minimum salary ($88,725) to be happy, according to the list.

