California’s high housing and living costs are only getting higher, and the number-crunchers at finance website GOBankingRates this week broke down how much money residents need to make to not only afford a place to live, but to live in that place comfortably.

According to the website, residents in Santa Rosa need to earn $144,090 a year to live comfortably if paying a mortgage, and $103,870 a year if paying rent. Santa Rosa’s median income is $84,823, which is $19,047 less than it takes to live comfortably for local renters.

(See how much Sonoma County residents must earn to be considered "low income" here.)

For the study, GOBankingRates defined “living comfortably” by what it calls the 50-30-20 rule, meaning that 50% of income should go toward necessities, 30% toward discretionary spending and 20% toward savings. In most cases, the website points out, median household income rates do not cover costs to reach that comfortable plateau.

To determine its figures, GoBankingRates analyzed Zillow’s rental data for May 2023, as well as Zillow’s May 2023 home value index based on average mortgage rates, and the cost of living index for utilities, groceries, transportation and health care.

