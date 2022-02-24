This is what Healdsburg looked like 100 years ago

Healdsburg was a small but growing and prosperous town around the turn of the 20th century.

Nestled at the foothills of Fitch Mountain along the Russian River in an area originally settled by Pomo Indians, the town had about 3,000 residents — about a quarter of its current population.

Healdsburg was named after entrepreneur Harmon Heald, who in 1857 opened a store and post office and planned for the town’s Spanish-style plaza, according to the city. In 1871 the Northwestern Pacific Railroad extended to Healdsburg, which increased visitors and business in the “floral city.”

“The plaza is used as a public square and is kept as a green carpeted lawn dotted with palm and orange trees and surrounded by a border of shading maple. Withing the square, roses are blooming all through the winter as witness of a mild and temperate clime,” a 1908 Santa Rosa Republican report stated.

A member of the Ladies’ Improvement Club of Healdsburg described the town’s inhabitants as “a thrifting, progressive class” in a 1901 letter to the “Lady Editors” at the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

She also described the Healdsburg Plaza as “the pride of all” and “a square of restful loveliness, wherein the wearied and thirst alike may be satisfied.”

She declared the plaza’s “principal ornament” was its public drinking fountain, which cost $800 at the time and was presented to the city by her club.

In the early 1900s residents were proud of the city’s water and electrical light systems, which the Ladies’ Improvement Club member said was “the best in the state” and which the Santa Rosa Republican called “splendid.”

“Healdsburg within itself and with its pleasant environments is a growing city with great possibilities. It is one of the little gems of Sonoma County. It is the queen of Sotoyome Valley, matchless in scenery, in climate and in production,” the paper, which later merged with The Press Democrat, reported in 1908.

Magnificent scenery in and around Healdsburg no doubt inspired a local women’s walking club to form in 1905. A couple of the Healdsburg women, described in the Santa Rosa Republican as “popular society belles,” reportedly hiked eight miles to Lytton Springs and back in less than two hours.

See gallery above for photos of downtown Healdsburg from a century ago.