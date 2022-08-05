This little piggy went to market: Youth livestock show and auction at the Sonoma County Fair featured best of the best

The junior livestock auction at the Sonoma County Fair featured a lineup of brushed or fluffed goats, pigs and lambs who were trotted into the ring by their handlers Friday.

The livestock auctions bring 4-H and Future Farmers of America teams from all over the region. Exhibitors spend months feeding and caring for their animals with the money from bidders offsetting what was invested in raising the livestock and going toward future 4-H and Future Farmers of America projects. Bids were accepted online and in person again this year.

The auctions continue through Sunday.