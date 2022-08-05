Subscribe

This little piggy went to market: Youth livestock show and auction at the Sonoma County Fair featured best of the best

August 5, 2022, 4:19PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The junior livestock auction at the Sonoma County Fair featured a lineup of brushed or fluffed goats, pigs and lambs who were trotted into the ring by their handlers Friday.

The livestock auctions bring 4-H and Future Farmers of America teams from all over the region. Exhibitors spend months feeding and caring for their animals with the money from bidders offsetting what was invested in raising the livestock and going toward future 4-H and Future Farmers of America projects. Bids were accepted online and in person again this year.

The auctions continue through Sunday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette