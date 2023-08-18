A 166-year-old San Francisco retail store may not be in the city for much longer.

The owner of luxury department store Gump's wrote an open letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors raising concerns about the current state of the city last week, publishing it also as a full page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Today as we prepare for our 166th holiday season at 250 Post Street, we fear this may be our last because of the profound erosion of this city's conditions," John Chachas wrote in the letter.

Chachas urged the governmental officials to clean the streets, remove homeless encampments and crack down on its state and city laws. Gump's, located in Union Square, sells luxury home furniture, decor and jewelry.

The business owner said he believes the city is suffering from a large number of people that transitioned to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many SF offices vacant.

San Francisco has struggled to reach its previous activity level downtown. According to a study released by the University of Toronto, downtown San Francisco ranked as having the worst recovery from the pandemic out of all the major U.S. cities' downtown areas. Downtown San Francisco has only reached 32% of its activity levels compared to 2019, according to the data recorded from March 2023 to May 2023.

Chachas criticized the aftermath of the city's COVID conditions in his letter. "The ramifications of COVID policies advising people to abandon their offices is only beginning to be understood," he wrote.

Some San Francisco businesses near Union Square, including Nordstrom and Old Navy, have closed in the past year. Breed challenged the narrative in May, saying many retailers, including luxury retailers, are here to stay and even expanding.

Breed's office said in a statement to SFGATE that 24 new businesses opened in the Union Square area in the past 15 months and there's been a 22% increase in visitor activity compared to last year in the area. The mayor's office said the city is "aggressively working" to improve the downtown area's economic state.

"Union Square is an integral part of this effort, and we remain committed to continuing to allocate public safety resources and services," Breed's office said.

Gump's remains open, but the business filed for bankruptcy prior to the pandemic in 2018. Chachas took over the business and bought it out of bankruptcy the following year, but almost closed for good during the first year of the pandemic, ABC7 News reported in June 2020.

Chachas also pointed to the city's large number of people experiencing homelessness and issues with drug use. The business owner said he believes the conditions of the city make it "unlivable" for residents and employees and "unwelcoming" to tourists.

Breed's office said in the statement that the city has arrested more drug dealers in 2023 than last year. The mayor announced a plan to address "open-air drug markets" in May.

Chachas told the San Francisco Standard that the retail store could move elsewhere in the future, naming potential choices such as other parts of the Bay Area, Southern California or Florida.