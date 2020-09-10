This month in North Bay history

From movie openings to “gnat-free summers,” what historic events made it onto the pages of The Press Democrat during the month of September?

On Sept. 10, 1812, a Russian settlement about 16 miles north of Bodega Bay was formally dedicated and named Fort Ross. A year earlier, Alexander Kuskov, an officer of the Russian-American Fur Company, landed in Bodega Bay with instructions to set up a base of operations. Kuskof explored up the coast and and found a place with excellent anchorage, protection from summer winds, and plentiful timber, water and pasturage. The Indians at that location called the site "Mao-shui-nui." A crew of Russians and Aleuts began work on the site, which was finally dedicated on the name day of Emperor Alexander.

In Sept. 9, 1956, the movie "Storm Center" opened at the California Theater. Filmed in Santa Rosa's old Carnegie Library, it starred Bette Davis as a small-town librarian branded as a Communist by local politicians when she refuses to remove a controversial book. In preparing for her role as "Miss Hull," Davis sought advice from local librarian Ruth Hall.

In September 1949, residents of the area around Clear Lake were looking forward to their first "gnat-free" summer. On Sept. 15, 1949, in what was called the biggest insecticidal operation on fresh water ever attempted, 14,000 gallons of a DDT-like insecticide were dumped on Clear Lake. The non-biting Clear Lake gnat annoyed many humans with its habit of emerging en masse and flying to porch lights. Within ten years, scientists studying the dwindling population of fish-eating birds at Clear Lake provided one of the first documented cases of biological magnification of DDT-like insecticides through the food chain, when they found that the insecticide was stored in the fatty tissues of animals feeding on Clear Lake fish.

And on Sept. 22, 1913 a fire that started in Glen Ellen at the Gaige slaughterhouse spread to threaten the whole town. Jack London and a "small army" of his ranch employees, were credited with saving the town from destruction by starting a series of backfires that turned the path of the flames away from the valley town. The file spread over a mile and a half before it was judged to be under control. Unfortunately, winds picked up again later that night and fanned the embers into flames that raced toward Kenwood.

Curious to see some of the other historic events that occurred in September? Click through our gallery above.

– News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.