This month in Sonoma County history

From catastrophic fires to Olympic firsts, what historic events made it onto the pages of The Press Democrat for the month of August?

On Aug. 31, 1904, Healdsburg High School graduate Ralph W. Rose, set a new world record in the 16-pound shot put at the Olympic games held in St. Louis. Rose exceeded the existing record of 48 feet 2 inches with a put of 48 feet 7 inches. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the current world record for 16-lb. shot put is 75 feet 10 1/4 inches, set by American Randy Barnes in 1990.

On Aug. 22, 1913, Jack London's palatial Wolf House went up in flames. London poured his heart and soul into the $40,000 home, and was days away from moving in when fire devoured the estate. Ruins of the four-story stone and redwood "castle" can still be explored at the state park that now bears the author’s name.

Finally, on Aug. 21, 1935, labor organizers were tarred and feathered in Santa Rosa by a mob of approximately 300 anti-union vigilantes eager to prevent a strike of hop yard workers. Photographs of the incident appeared on the pages of The Press Democrat and publications around the globe.

